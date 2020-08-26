PARIS — Fabergé has teamed up with an external designer — the first “featured designer” for the label — calling on James Ganh for a high jewelry collection.

Best known for its Imperial Easter Eggs for the Russian court in the 19th century, designed by founder Peter Carl Fabergé, the historic label will release the jewelry by the Central Saint Martins-trained designer in September.

“Peter Carl would have been approving,” said Josina von dem Bussche-Kessel, who heads the company’s global sales and sits on the label’s U.K. board of directors. The executive noted the collaboration fits the tradition of mixing East and West influences.

James Ganh, who is creative director of his namesake label, graduated in jewelry design in 2011 and is based in London. The designer, who grew up in China, draws on Asian influences and worked as a consultant for Fabergé in 2013.

Ganh has built his reputation with transformable pieces and ample use of colored stones.

One of the most striking pieces of the new collection has a royal blue tanzanite at the center, with sapphires and diamonds, surrounded by colored gemstones.

The new collection comes at a challenging time for the high jewelry industry.

Bain & Co. has forecast a decline in the luxury goods sector of between 20 percent and 35 percent this year, and the jewelry segment has seen steeper declines than other high-end goods, as shown by corporate financial results in recent months.