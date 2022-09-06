×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

Fabio Salini’s Jewelry Collection Lands at Sotheby’s London for a Good Cause

More than 50 pieces from his collection will be auctioned on Wednesday. All proceeds will go to the Art of Wishes, a charity organization.

A design by Fabio Salini
A design by Fabio Salini. Courtesy

LONDON — More than 50 pieces of jewelry donated by Italian jeweler Fabio Salini will go on auction Wednesday at Sotheby’s for a good cause.

The sale is part of Sotheby’s Luxury Edit, which runs throughout September, and the jewels, which are on display at Sotheby’s Bond Street, are valued at 2 million pounds.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the U.K.-based charity The Art of Wishes.

Salini said the pandemic gave him an urgent desire to “use the beauty he had created to also help those in need.”

Related Galleries

“I have always wanted to elevate jewelry to a form of fine art, for what is the purpose of art if it cannot change lives? My works are an aesthetic expression of concepts and feelings, and the events of the past three years made me question how I could use these works to help those less fortunate.

“I was searching for a greater purpose for my work, and as such, am delighted to be auctioning this body of work in aid of The Art of Wishes. It is a magnificent charity that seeks to deliver dreams and experiences to children who are going through very difficult times,” Salini said.

A piece of jewlery by Fabio Salini.

The Art of Wishes is a charitable initiative that raises funds among the art community for the charity organization Make-a-Wish UK, which aims to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The Art of Wishes has raised more than 8.3 million pounds so far, mostly via a gala that is hosted at the start of Frieze Art Fair in London. It has hosted live and silent auctions featuring works donated by established contemporary artists such as Jenny Saville, Kaws, Anish Kapoor, Peter Doig, Julian Opie and Georg Baselitz.

The Israeli-born philanthropist Batia Ofer, founder of the Art of Wishes, said she had always been an admirer of Salini’s “exquisite jewelry, and when he proposed this collaboration I was genuinely overwhelmed by his generosity.”

Salini’s jewels worn by Vivien Solari, photographed by Damian Foxe.

“We know that when a child sees the seemingly impossible come true it empowers them with hope, so in making this donation, Fabio will not only help make the wishes of thousands of children come true but also make a meaningful impact on their lives,” she added.

Salini, who is based in Rome and has a showroom there, is known for his exploration and use of materials, including rock crystal, straw, leather, shagreen and industrial carbon fiber, and for the precision of his work.

He draws on themes such as Art Deco and ’80s glamour, and embraces contrasts, visually and thematically, linking black carbon fiber with Victorian mourning jewels. He also works with pearls and motifs such as knots, buckles, chain links and horseshoe nails.

The sale has been divided into two parts, with an online auction taking place from through Thursday. A live auction for select items will take place on Wednesday in London.

Salini’s jewels worn by Vivien Solari, photographed by Damian Foxe.
Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Hot Summer Bags

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fabio Salini's Jewelry Collection Lands at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad