Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Eye

American Fashion Is Open to Interpretation — Just How The Met Wants It

Fashion

Tory Burch Shuts Down Mercer Street for a Fashion Block Party

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z in Tiffany Campaign Film

The stirring romantic clip exalts the campaign's title "About Love" and the music superstars' 20-year relationship.

Tiffany&Co.'s "About Love" campaign starring Beyoncé
Tiffany&Co.'s "About Love" campaign starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Courtesy of Tiffany&Co.

OVER THE MOON: Tiffany & Co. has released the 90-second video featuring its new ambassadors Beyoncé and Jay-Z – an unabashedly romantic clip designed to exalt the campaign’s title “About Love” and the music superstars’ 20-year relationship.

It depicts Jay-Z home alone tapping on a manual typewriter, his mind drifting to thoughts and images of Beyoncé, while she’s zooming toward her husband on a private jet, singing “Moon River,” the iconic song from the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Directed by Emmanuel Adjei, who had collaborated with Beyoncé on her acclaimed musical film “Black Is King,” the campaign film is “stripped down and raw, capturing the Carters’ indescribable chemistry through stolen moments of intimacy,” according to Tiffany, calling the clip “a  story of longing and reunion—a bond that transcends space and time.”

Related Galleries

There are flashes of the blue Jean-Michel Basquiat painting that is the centerpiece of the print campaign; the red soles of Christian Louboutin pumps, and a gold bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne, a partnership between Jay-Z and Tiffany parent LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Getting plenty more air time is the  famous Tiffany Diamond — with its 128.54 carats and 82 facets — which Beyoncé wears several ways, including dangling over her bare back as she plays the song on a grand piano. Meanwhile, Jay-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch that Tiffany artisans reimagined as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

The video and print campaign were realized at the Orum House — an ultramodern, glass-clad home in Los Angeles — with dreamlike, nostalgic flashbacks interwoven.

Tiffany is putting major firepower behind the yearlong campaign featuring the Carters, with the film destined for significant exposure in the coming months, including a takeover of all the digital billboards in New York’s Times Square. Activations are to start on Sept. 15.

Tiffany said the campaign will further unfold later this year with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton.

The American jeweler also released a video showing the making-of the “About Love” film.

As part of the partnership with the couple, Tiffany is committing $2 million for scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as reported.

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s New&nbsp;Campaign

Tiffany Details Scholarships for Historically Black Colleges and&nbsp;Universities

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad