First Look at Beyoncé Serenading Jay-Z in Tiffany Campaign Film

OVER THE MOON: Tiffany & Co. has released the 90-second video featuring its new ambassadors Beyoncé and Jay-Z – an unabashedly romantic clip designed to exalt the campaign’s title “About Love” and the music superstars’ 20-year relationship.

It depicts Jay-Z home alone tapping on a manual typewriter, his mind drifting to thoughts and images of Beyoncé, while she’s zooming toward her husband on a private jet, singing “Moon River,” the iconic song from the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Directed by Emmanuel Adjei, who had collaborated with Beyoncé on her acclaimed musical film “Black Is King,” the campaign film is “stripped down and raw, capturing the Carters’ indescribable chemistry through stolen moments of intimacy,” according to Tiffany, calling the clip “a story of longing and reunion—a bond that transcends space and time.”

There are flashes of the blue Jean-Michel Basquiat painting that is the centerpiece of the print campaign; the red soles of Christian Louboutin pumps, and a gold bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne, a partnership between Jay-Z and Tiffany parent LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Getting plenty more air time is the famous Tiffany Diamond — with its 128.54 carats and 82 facets — which Beyoncé wears several ways, including dangling over her bare back as she plays the song on a grand piano. Meanwhile, Jay-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch that Tiffany artisans reimagined as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

The video and print campaign were realized at the Orum House — an ultramodern, glass-clad home in Los Angeles — with dreamlike, nostalgic flashbacks interwoven.

Tiffany is putting major firepower behind the yearlong campaign featuring the Carters, with the film destined for significant exposure in the coming months, including a takeover of all the digital billboards in New York’s Times Square. Activations are to start on Sept. 15.

Tiffany said the campaign will further unfold later this year with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton.

The American jeweler also released a video showing the making-of the “About Love” film.

As part of the partnership with the couple, Tiffany is committing $2 million for scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as reported.

