First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

Supreme has unveiled its new collaboration with Tiffany & Co., and it ranges from a key-shaped pocket knife and heart-shaped stud earrings to a pearl necklace with a silver tag.

The centrepiece of the collaboration is the Return to Tiffany jewelry line, known for its heart-shaped charm or tag. Known by Tiffany connoisseurs and insiders as the RTT line, it sprang from a key ring first introduced in 1969.

In an Instagram post, Supreme said all pieces feature sterling silver, while the Oval Tag Pearl Necklace is made of freshwater pearls.

It noted the pieces drop on Nov. 11, except in Japan, where products hit the market on Nov. 13.

Supreme and Tiffany teased the collaboration over the weekend with a video of a young skater wearing a white T-shirt and the pearl necklace.

Jewelry is a surprising category for Supreme, which frequently teams up with brands from activewear or outdoors categories such as Nike, The North Face, Vans, Champion, Timberland, Lacoste, Levi’s and Stone Island.

Its 2017 collaboration with Louis Vuitton on leather goods and apparel helped ignite a trend for luxury streetwear, and Supreme followed up in 2018 with a range of luggage with Rimowa, another brand owned by French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

LVMH added Tiffany & Co. to its stable of brands in late 2020, also bringing on board Alexandre Arnault, previously CEO of Rimowa, as its executive vice president, product and communications.

The tie-up with Supreme seems to fall under the tag line of one of the jeweler’s recent campaigns, This is Not Your Mother’s Tiffany, as LVMH shakes up the storied American company with a fleet of buzzy brand ambassadors — including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blackpink singer and recent solo artist Rosé, and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy — and high-impact advertising.

It also suggests Supreme is hip to the popularity of men wearing jewelry that had traditionally been perceived as feminine, including pearls.

In recent years, Supreme has also collaborated with prominent fashion brands including Junya Watanabe, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yohji Yamamoto and Emilio Pucci.

Separately, Supreme invited its Instagram followers to register to shop at a forthcoming Berlin location.

According to sources, it is to open on Nov. 11 at 74 Torrestrasse, recently the site of an MCM pop-up and previously a retail store operated by Adidas showcasing its collaborations.

SEE ALSO:

VF to Acquire Supreme, Valuing Brand at $2.1 Billion-plus

The Supreme-ification of VF Corp.

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s Campaign