×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Gucci to Open Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Fashion

Pre-Fall 2023 Trends: Skipping Ahead

Business

Pambianco Study: Antonio Marras New Owner Calzedonia Group Ranks First in Potential IPO 2022 List

Former InStyle Magazine Editor Launches Heirloom Jewelry Brand

Elana Zajdman has launched Estelle Galerie, a line of vintage jewels and marketplace for curated objects.

Rings by Estelle Galerie.
Estelle Galerie Courtesy/Estelle Galerie

If there is jewelry to be found, Elana Zajdman has seen it — from brands small and large, and provenance both very old and strikingly new. The veteran fashion editor — most recently of InStyle, where she worked as senior accessories and jewelry editor — has now taken her knowledge and design acumen closer to home.

Zajdman has launched her own jewelry brand, Estelle Galerie, to address what she felt was a void in the market. The brand, rooted in heirloom styling, is handmade in New York City and largely priced under $500.

Zajdman wants her line to feel like the most convenient of antique stores — providing a window into discovery and enabling shoppers to treat themselves at an accessible price. The collection is equal parts Zajdman’s designs and select vintage pieces that have been strung on unique chains for a contemporary spin.

Related Galleries

Elana Zajdman

“I realized the crazy price discrepancy between the cost of making jewelry and what people were selling it for. I wanted to do this at a price point I would want myself, and what the product feels like it is worth to me. It’s too lacking in the market now, for pieces that are well-made and desirable,” Zajdman said.

While Zajdman oversaw the wider accessories market at InStyle, as well as other fashion titles like Vogue.com and Marie Claire, she always held a particular fondness for jewelry. Estelle Galerie is named for Zajdman’s grandmother, whose drawers overflowed with jewelry trinkets that she’d gift her granddaughter as a kind of aesthetic education.

“I started getting into her jewelry boudoir at a young age — she had a whole closet full of jewelry, costume pieces from the ’70s, so crazy stuff. I became very interested in it and learned a lot from her,” Zajdman said.

The designer, now based between Paris and New York, started laying the groundwork for her label in the months before COVID-19 and decided to double down on the project immediately following InStyle’s closure in February.

Many of the gems in the collection — like hand-carved lapis baubles — had already been sourced on Zajdman’s first brand business trip to India in 2019. All that was missing was her website.

Earlier this month the site went live — offering what Zajdman describes as a “curation,” of jewelry and vintage objects, selected for those with a collector’s mentality.

The tight assortment of gold-plated sculptural cocktail rings, fine pendants strung on 18-karat gold chains or silk cords and refined drop earrings sit beside found objects like an antique sterling silver perfume bottle or Cartier lighter from the ’70s.

The designer has also sourced strands of vintage natural stones for necklaces that exude a kind of upscale bohemia — the kind she herself dabbles in while flying between Paris and her family’s home in northern Vermont.

Zajdman will release new designs every few months in drop formats, and will increase their frequency as Estelle Galerie grows. She is also in conversation with retailers to put together small, exclusive wholesale drops.

For Zajdman, the goal is to offer exclusive marketplaces for a host of clients — making her a kind of roving antique dealer. “I’d like to have curated drops and do different trunk shows or seasonal collections for different places. I don’t want to follow a fashion calendar, I want to get inspired and have special and unique pieces that have purpose and feel intentional,” she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Hot Summer Bags

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The new Vintage-Inspired Jewelry from a Veteran Fashion Editor

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad