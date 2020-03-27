By  on March 27, 2020

PARIS — Yuyuan Jewelry & Fashion Group, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Fosun, is taking a majority stake in Paris fashion jewelry label Djula, with plans for expansion in Asia.

Yuyuan will buy 55.4 percent of the brand and plans to invest 26 million euros in expanding it in China and abroad, starting with 15 new stores in major Chinese cities in the coming year, the companies said in a joint statement Friday. No further financial details were provided.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers