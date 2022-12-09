×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

Business

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Francesca Amfitheatrof Unfiltered: Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry Pops by New York

Amfitheatrof held a discussion on her life's work on Thursday at Vuitton's "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" exhibit in New York City.

Francesca Amfitheatrof
Francesca Amfitheatrof Graham Denholm/Getty Images

It was a moment of Francesca Amfitheatrof unfiltered. Louis Vuitton’s artistic director for watches and jewelry made an appearance at the maison’s immersive exhibit, “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” in New York on Thursday afternoon to discuss her life’s work and her reinvigoration of Vuitton’s high jewelry collections.

Held in what was formerly Barneys New York’s beauty department — where aesthetic plywood and graphic posters cleverly covered up what were perfume display shelves — Amfitheatrof said that her work centers on freedom and storytelling.

“[High jewelry] is a very unusual world. It is a world where money and time don’t really matter. It’s an extraordinary world because it’s totally unrealistic. It’s separated from everything else,” she told an audience of friends, fans and what seemed like the entirety of FIT’s jewelry design department.

Related Galleries

Above all, Amfitheatrof stressed the importance of space; Space from the pressures of commercial success, space from too much derivative influence and space from executive micromanagement.

“How I approach production is — I basically have an idea or a concept and I get obsessed with it. I divide it into chapters like a book, and I literally have a theme for every single chapter and go wild on that theme,” the designer said.

“I always just give [the brand executives] a sentence [relating to that theme] and then I literally don’t see, speak or show anyone in the executive teams anything until the collection is finished. So it’s total freedom and no pressure. It’s no one saying, ‘Oh you should design to this price point, or you should make this type of necklace to be worn by this person.’”

Amfitheatrof also cautioned against looking too much into the past. “We’re living in an era of the archive. And what I mean by that is, especially in jewelry and fashion today, we’re looking into the past way too much. Everyone is obsessed with the archive because it’s so driven by marketing. And actually, I think it’s killing creativity,” she said.

This is less of an issue at Vuitton, where leather goods and luxury travel accessories comprise most of the company’s archive.

“Of course we have an archive, but it’s very much luggage and transport,” she said. “It’s so great because you can take the spirit of the house and you don’t have to be derivative — that is freedom.”

Amfitheatrof said a healthy distance from the archives is one of her defining legacies from Tiffany & Co., where she spent four years as the jeweler’s design director.

Amfitheatrof’s most successful designs for Tiffany include the “T” collection, which she said grossed more than $1 billion in seven years, and Hardware, which she described as “one of the reasons LVMH bought Tiffany, because it keeps the brand going.”

Amfitheatrof said she was courted to become Tiffany’s lead designer for more than a year and that then-chief executive officer Michael Kowalski rushed her “T” collection into production, so it could hit stores a rapid-fire nine months later.

In 2017, Amfitheatrof departed Tiffany in a creative management shake-up that led to the ascent of Reed Krakoff, who had until then been focused on home product and leather goods designs for the jeweler. “I left Tiffany in a really horrible way to be honest and it’s very unpleasant. It’s very hurtful,” she said of the experience.

Shortly thereafter, Amfitheatrof said she received a call from Vuitton CEO Michael Burke and her work with Louis Vuitton took off within weeks. She has been tasked with elevating the maison’s high jewelry collections and has directed the engineering of a diamond cut to replicate shapes from LV’s famous monogram, like a star or clover.

But Amfitheatrof hopes to keep it there, aiming to keep away from more literal interpretations of the house’s famous trademarks. “I try to keep away from the ‘LV,’” she said.

Now, Amfitheatrof is looking forward and is beginning to take charge of the photography, model casting and visual representation of her designs. “I have to distill the essence and spirit of the house without making it feel like it is just repeating something because it sells,” she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Hot Summer Bags

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Louis Vuitton's Lead Jewelry Designer Discusses the Road to Creative Freedom

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad