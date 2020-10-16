URBAN ACCESSORY: Striking out into the realm of streetwear, French jeweler Fred has collaborated with Clot, offering a collection of hoodies, caps and T-shirts with oversize images of the house’s signature Force 10 bracelet.

“I gave carte blanche to Edison Chen and the Clot label to inspiration from the universe of Force 10 and create this clothing line,” said Valérie Samuel, artistic director and vice president of Fred, which belongs to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Samuel, who is the granddaughter of house founder Fred Samuel, added she thought the streetwear’s urban and arty bent fit the label’s sporting tradition.

Chen, who founded the Hong Kong streetwear label Clot with Kevin Poon in 2003, said the project symbolized the bridging of East and West.

The move comes at a time when Asian consumption has grown in importance for luxury labels, as the clampdown on international travel has kept tourists from consuming goods in Europe and the U.S.

Fred had already turned its focus on drumming up interest for the label in China, Japan and South Korea in recent years, opening up new points of sale in the region.

Force 10 has been a best-seller in China, and the popularity of Eight Degrees Zero, a line with an interlocking buckle that makes the shape of a sideways symbol eight, has been particularly popular in Asia where the shape is seen as good luck.