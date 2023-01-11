×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Business

Retail Looks Past Holiday to the Future at ICR

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

The shop is the first physical retail presence for the online marketplace for lab-grown diamonds.

The Future Rocks pop-up Isetan
The Future Rocks pop-up at Tokyo's Isetan department store. courtesy

TOKYOThe Future Rocks, the world’s first online marketplace for lab-grown diamond jewelry, has opened its first physical retail space with a pop-up shop in Tokyo’s Isetan department store in Shinjuku. With the store, the Hong Kong-based retailer is aiming to not only give customers the opportunity to see and touch its products in person, but also to educate consumers on lab-grown diamonds.

“The technology has really improved a lot, and because the supply is unlimited, you can really do anything,” said Anthony Tsang, chief executive officer of the company. “You can even cut a lab-grown diamond into the shape of a letter, which is something you could never do with a natural diamond because there would be too much waste and the cost would be way too high.”

Related Galleries

At the Isetan pop-up, which is open through Tuesday, The Future Rocks has made available about 60 percent of the items that are available through its web platform. There are even some exclusive items, such as a diamond and neon pink enamel bangle from Swiss brand Loev and a solitaire and pavé ring with a pear-cut center stone by French brand Loyal.e Paris. 

The shop is the online retailer’s very first physical presence in the world, but Tsang said the company is hoping to do other pop-ups later this year, including possibly a second at Isetan. Originally conceptualized as a “playground for jewelry,” the shop is decked out in an eye-catching pastel green complemented by glass display cases in various sizes, reminiscent of children’s building blocks. LED panels curve around the base of the displays, and a floor-to-ceiling screen plays a video of the company’s marketing imagery.

“We wanted to create a space where people felt comfortable trying the jewelry on, mixing and matching different pieces, and really just playing with the products,” said Ray Cheng, the company’s chief design officer. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Hot Summer Bags

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad