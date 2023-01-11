The Future Rocks Opens Pop-up at Isetan

TOKYO — The Future Rocks, the world’s first online marketplace for lab-grown diamond jewelry, has opened its first physical retail space with a pop-up shop in Tokyo’s Isetan department store in Shinjuku. With the store, the Hong Kong-based retailer is aiming to not only give customers the opportunity to see and touch its products in person, but also to educate consumers on lab-grown diamonds.

“The technology has really improved a lot, and because the supply is unlimited, you can really do anything,” said Anthony Tsang, chief executive officer of the company. “You can even cut a lab-grown diamond into the shape of a letter, which is something you could never do with a natural diamond because there would be too much waste and the cost would be way too high.”

At the Isetan pop-up, which is open through Tuesday, The Future Rocks has made available about 60 percent of the items that are available through its web platform. There are even some exclusive items, such as a diamond and neon pink enamel bangle from Swiss brand Loev and a solitaire and pavé ring with a pear-cut center stone by French brand Loyal.e Paris.

The shop is the online retailer’s very first physical presence in the world, but Tsang said the company is hoping to do other pop-ups later this year, including possibly a second at Isetan. Originally conceptualized as a “playground for jewelry,” the shop is decked out in an eye-catching pastel green complemented by glass display cases in various sizes, reminiscent of children’s building blocks. LED panels curve around the base of the displays, and a floor-to-ceiling screen plays a video of the company’s marketing imagery.

“We wanted to create a space where people felt comfortable trying the jewelry on, mixing and matching different pieces, and really just playing with the products,” said Ray Cheng, the company’s chief design officer.