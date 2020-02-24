By  on February 24, 2020

PARIS — Less than a year after purchasing a majority stake in Mauboussin, Galeries Lafayette is folding Guérin Joaillerie operations into the French high street jewelry label, a spokeswoman for the group told WWD.

The move highlights the challenges facing accessibly priced jewelry labels, which have traditionally served to draw consumers into department stores and shopping centers. Even globally known high street jewelers like Pandora have had to invest heavily in marketing for survival as people increasingly turn to online channels for purchases.

