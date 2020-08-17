WILDLIFE SUPPORT: Colored gemstone specialist Gemfields and Net-a-porter are offering jewelry collections as part of a campaign aimed at supporting wildlife conservation in Africa.

Dubbed “Walk for Giants,” the campaign will support the conservation charity and nonprofit organization “Space for Giants,” which seeks to protect elephants and their habitat in eight African countries. Arizona Muse and Selena Forrest feature in the campaign, which was shot at the Enasoit Game Sanctuary in Laikipia, Kenya by Francesco Carrozzini, with creative direction by Riccardo Ruin.

“Africa’s natural resources, whether in the form of her minerals or her biodiversity, must play a greater role in supporting local communities and championing vast conservation spaces,” said Sean Gilbertson, chief executive officer of Gemfields.

Gemfields will sell a 44-piece collection that includes emeralds from Zambia and rubies from Mozambique, made by partner brands including AYA, Backes & Strauss, Bina Goenka, Fabergé, Fehmida Lakhany, Francis de Lara, GFG Jewellery by Nilufer, Margery Hirschey, Sandy Leong, VAK Fine Jewels, Valani Atelier and Zoe & Morgan. They will be sold on the Gemfields web site.

Net-a-porter’s collections are made by Burberry, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Brunello Cucinelli, Chantecaille and Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen in collaboration with Gemfields as well as emerging designers such as Hereu, Fisch and Bassike, and sold on the Net-a-porter platform.

The campaign, which comes at a time when consumers of goods across the spectrum are increasingly weighing ethical considerations of their purchases, will throw the spotlight on ancient elephant migration paths. Gemfields, which reached an out-of-court settlement with U.K. legal firm Leigh Day over alleged human rights abuses in Mozambique, has emphasized efforts to have a positive impact on communities where it operates mines.

Net-a-porter last year launched “Net Sustain,” a selection of fashion and beauty products with an ethical and environmental bent.