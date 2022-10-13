×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Ginette NY Marks 20-year Anniversary With New Collection

Founder Frédérique Dessemond is marking the anniversary by reviving some of her most iconic designs.

Ginette NY
Ginette NY's 20th anniversary charm bracelet. Courtesy

New York-based French jewelry brand Ginette NY is celebrating 20 years in business with its latest collection.

Founder Frédérique Dessemond is marking the anniversary by reviving some of the label’s most iconic designs and putting them together in a historic charm sautoir and charm bracelet, along with a 20-piece anniversary collection.

“Not only is this the brand’s 20th anniversary but it is also the 20th birthday of my oldest daughter. She has been with me this entire journey,” Dessemond said.

“Back in 2002 when I launched Ginette NY I wanted to create elegant and modern pieces, something that the person wearing it could emotionally connect to as well,” she remarked of her beginnings. The brand has grown from there with a mix of understated yet luxurious pieces like delicate bangles, sparkling drop earrings, tiny studs and pendants.

Related Galleries

For two decades, Dessemond’s background in art history and knowledge of modern French architecture has infused each Ginette NY design with a subtle balance of structure, emotion and sensuality. Using pure materials and natural stones, combined with architectural and design inspiration, the collections are a luxurious reflection of her artistic perspective.

“When I started, we just did gold with small diamonds, then I introduced powerful stones like onyx, malachite and turquoise. This was so the wearer could enjoy the power of the stones and their benefits,” she said.

The new collection ranges in price from $300 to $3,000, selling at Ginette NY boutiques.

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ginette NY Launches 20-year Anniversary Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad