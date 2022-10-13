Ginette NY Marks 20-year Anniversary With New Collection

New York-based French jewelry brand Ginette NY is celebrating 20 years in business with its latest collection.

Founder Frédérique Dessemond is marking the anniversary by reviving some of the label’s most iconic designs and putting them together in a historic charm sautoir and charm bracelet, along with a 20-piece anniversary collection.

“Not only is this the brand’s 20th anniversary but it is also the 20th birthday of my oldest daughter. She has been with me this entire journey,” Dessemond said.

“Back in 2002 when I launched Ginette NY I wanted to create elegant and modern pieces, something that the person wearing it could emotionally connect to as well,” she remarked of her beginnings. The brand has grown from there with a mix of understated yet luxurious pieces like delicate bangles, sparkling drop earrings, tiny studs and pendants.

For two decades, Dessemond’s background in art history and knowledge of modern French architecture has infused each Ginette NY design with a subtle balance of structure, emotion and sensuality. Using pure materials and natural stones, combined with architectural and design inspiration, the collections are a luxurious reflection of her artistic perspective.

“When I started, we just did gold with small diamonds, then I introduced powerful stones like onyx, malachite and turquoise. This was so the wearer could enjoy the power of the stones and their benefits,” she said.

The new collection ranges in price from $300 to $3,000, selling at Ginette NY boutiques.