×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Texas Outlet Killings Add to Retail’s Anxiety

Fashion

Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

Beauty

Wall Street Grapples With Reports Over Nelson Peltz, Estée Lauder

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Giorgio B Brand

Bold volumes and punk palms are the bedrock of Giorgio B, founded by Sotirio Bulgari’s great-grandson Giorgio Bulgari.

Sharon Stone wearing Giorgio B
Sharon Stone at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Courtesy of Giorgio B

When you’re the fourth generation to enter a field, there is a feeling of having to live up to your ancestors and doing justice to the name.

For 46-year-old Giorgio Bulgari, there is also the added impetus of making sure he leaves his own mark.

“I feel the obligation to create pieces that have a certain stature,” he told WWD ahead of the launch of his Giorgio B jewelry label at Dover Street Market in London on Wednesday. “It gives me the motivation and pressure, if that’s the right word, to do things in a certain way.”

Giorgio Bulgari Courtesy of Giorgio B.

Priced between $5,000 and $50,000, the bold volumes and striking angles of his designs are certainly not for wallflowers and Giorgio B already counts among its clients Sharon Stone, who wore a pair of palm-shaped earrings to this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar after party.

Related Galleries

As one of the great-grandchildren of Sotirio Bulgari, who founded the Roman jewelry house now owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Bulgari has been steeped in jewelry since his childhood, but also in design.

“My father was very much involved in the family business, and I was pretty mesmerized by his work,” he said, recalling Gianni Bulgari sketching anything from jewels and watches to car dashboards. “And that certainly had a strong influence on me when I was a kid.”

Even so, the New York-born, Rome-raised jeweler, who studied art history and advertising at Boston University in the U.S. took a circuitous route back to the familiar fold of jewelry.

Four years in finance, working between New York and Miami at the cusp of the 2000s, gave him “his independence.” But eventually, the call of jewels was stronger although the first ones he worked on were of the mechanical kind by heading to Switzerland to join his father Gianni Bulgari, who’d gone into watchmaking in 1989.

“I was very attracted to it because of its industrial design nature and I thought I could pop down to Rome from time to time and follow up on the jewelry side,” he said. Eventually, he worked with Ferragamo in 2011 on a fine jewelry line, tipping the scale definitively toward gemstones.

Giorgio B Palma
The Palma cuff by Giorgio B. Courtesy of Giorgio B

In 2014, he joined Marina B as creative director and although his aunt had already exited the company, the creative process was very much a dialogue between the two of them, tapping into the brand’s archive and her “extraordinary style that was very much rooted in the Bulgari style while being very identifiably [her own]” and giving them his spin.

Upon founding the Giorgio B company in 2017, Giorgio Bulgari “thought it most natural to start from the top,” making bespoke jewels for clients. But eventually “it was time to exercise a bit more [his own] creativity from a clean canvas,” he said.

“Each one of these clients is a different journey and there’s something you learn [from] each other but the flip side is that [the result] is always the ultimate choice of the client,” he said.

The “Goccia” line, the first that sprang to his mind, stemming from “an idea of working with volume in a different way and adorning it [with] a decor to have elements which are more unusual [like] these half spheres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the “Palma” designs take after palm fronds, in particular in the mix of brushed surfaces and polished edges meant to capture the light, a trait shared by jewels and their plant inspiration.

“I was inspired by a book somebody gave me on Kew Gardens because I collect palm books — I’m a bit obsessed by palm trees,” he confessed.

Rose gold is his preferred material, complimentary to skin and gemstones alike. He also confessed a proclivity for stones with character, and “warmer colored diamonds,” particularly those from old mines. In the Giorgio B lines, there will also be white gold. Among his recent unique-piece designs is an octagonal red spinel on an asymmetrical band that has been lacquered black, leaving only a gold outline framing the stone.

Giorgio B red spinel
The Giorgio B ring featuring an octagonal red spinel.

That said, Giorgio Bulgari isn’t about to rest on any family laurels — or palms.

“I’m a fourth-generation jeweler, and I’ve been involved in this since my birth. I wouldn’t say it gives me legitimacy but [it] certainly casts a different perception,” he said. “There’s an element of trust and [success] is in the relationship that one builds with a client.”

Hence why he intends to go slow and steady, starting in London, and is already eyeing the U.S. as a market where his work could find resonance. Though retail development plans are still under wraps, he could see his designs in art galleries, noting that independent jewelers often showed at art fairs such as TEFAF Maastricht in the Netherlands or New York’s The Armory Show.

He is adamant about starting with physical retail as he feels touch is essential to Giorgio B’s designs, even if he views e-commerce as inevitable down the line for the brand. “I know it’s very much out of touch with [retail] reality today but it’s part of who I am and my education,” he said.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Hot Summer Bags

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bulgari Scion Embraces Jewelry Heritage in Namesake Brand

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad