VICENZA, Italy — “In 2019 we registered a positive growth,” said Guido Damiani, president of Damiani Group, one of the Italian jewelry houses showcasing their collections at international trade show VicenzaOro. “The vibe coming from the industry is good, also considering that LVMH has recently invested $16 billion to acquire Tiffany and that Richemont’s jewelry division grew twice compared to the watch department.”

While concerns continue to circulate about the high price of gold, which reached its peak earlier this month, and the international instability in key areas of the world remain, including Hong Kong, one of the most important markets for jewelry trading, the mood was upbeat at the trade show, which registered more than 35,000 visitors during its six days. In particular, the number of buyers and professionals coming from the U.S. and Japan rose 30 percent and 22 percent, respectively. Italian attendees increased 12 percent, while visitors from Asia grew 4 percent.