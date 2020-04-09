LONDON — The Graff Foundation has earmarked $1 million to support the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is spearheading efforts to detect and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement by the foundation, a U.K.-registered charity that’s backed by the jeweler Graff, is expected today.

Graff said funds would aid tracking and understanding the spread of the virus, ensue patients are given correct care, and arm front-line workers with essential supplies and information.

It will also go toward accelerating the development of vaccines, tests and treatments. The fund’s resources are mainly dedicated to the most vulnerable and at-risk countries.

The fund was set up by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation at the request of the WHO. Graff said its donation is being made via the UN Foundation.

François Graff, a trustee of the family foundation, said that as an international business, “it has been terrible to witness the speed with which the virus has spread, and the pain and uncertainty it is causing throughout the world.”

He called the fund a “vital tool in the global response to the virus. We are proud to contribute to its life-saving work and support the medical community and key workers who are heroically devoting their lives to caring for others during this global crisis.”

As reported in early February, before COVID-19 swept through Italy, jeweler Bulgari pledged to support the fight against coronavirus with a donation to the research department of the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome. The team there was one of the first to isolate the DNA of the disease.

The donation allowed the Spallanzani, which specializes in infectious diseases, to purchase a microscopic image acquisition system valued at around 100,000 euros.