Hamilton Jewelers Opens First Home Boutique

The family-owned, 110-year-old business debuted a special anniversary collection along with The Natural Diamond Council in Palm Beach.

Hamilton
Hamilton Jewelers Courtesy

Family-owned jewelry and watch retailer Hamilton Jewelers is diving into a new category — homeware and gifts — as it celebrates its 110th anniversary.

The fourth-generation-helmed retailer has stores in Princeton, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, Florida, and is marking the new decade with a multiphased marketing program meant to reinforce its legacy status as a leader in the watch and jewelry category

“We are fortunate for 110 years, [we’ve] nurtured and developed very deep, ongoing and trusted relationships with generations of our clientele,” said Hank Siegel, president and chief executive officer, Hamilton Jewelers, when asked about how things have changed at retail post-pandemic. “Thankfully, due to our unique heritage and these valued relationships, we have clients visiting us every day for special-occasion gifts, engagement or wedding jewelry, or to treat themselves.”

He continued, “People want to continue honoring life’s moments, regardless of what is happening in the world. And while, yes, macro-economic factors are outside of our control, within the four walls of a Hamilton store we still create memories and beautiful moments, which clients seek more than ever.”

Hamilton kicked off the year-long celebration with a multibrand trunk show event called Springtime in Princeton at its flagship New Jersey location and went on to host several brands —Roberto Coin and Temple St. Claire among them — for shopping soirées at its Worth Avenue boutique, all of which included a charitable component.

Now, the retailer is ready for its biggest moment of the year: the reveal of a one-of-a-kind anniversary jewelry collection, the launch of a commemorative edition of Accent Magazine, and multiple festive events in Palm Beach.

The celebratory capsule collection features several one-of-a-kind fine jewelry pieces, focusing on the creativity and timeless design featured throughout in Hamilton’s collections over the past century, featuring gemstones and diamonds.

Hamilton unveiled the new collection with a cocktail party — aligning with The Natural Diamond Council — at The Colony in Palm Beach.

What does today’s fine jewelry customer gravitate to?  “Diamonds are incredibly versatile and always in style,” the CEO said, adding that clients are drawn to diamond classics that have been elevated, “like our diamond tennis stretch bracelets or our necklaces that have an articulated movement.”

And the family business continues to evolve, expanding its retail footprint with Hamilton Home in Princeton, a new space for decorative homewares and gifts.

The new Hamilton Home store. Courtesy Hamilton

Hamilton Home features a curated array of home décor items and gifts, from the latest seasonal collections and design trends to pieces from heritage brands, including Baccarat, Ginori 1735, Simon Pearce, William Yeoward, Juliska and John Derian.

Explained Anne Russell, executive vice president of Hamilton Jewelers, “Giftware has been an important part of our business since we opened, and our clients have always loved our curation, so with our big anniversary and the holiday season upon us, the timing felt right to dedicate an entire store to the category. I actually started my career as a merchant for Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue, specializing in home décor; it’s a true passion and I have loved seeing it come to life in Princeton.” 

The store includes antiques, crystal, china, silver and wedding gifts, housewarming gifts, baby gifts, entertaining items, home décor, a bar shop, stationery, linens as well as a seasonal shop.

“When you are present in the communities where you do business, it is a completely different level of involvement, commitment and energy,” Siegel explained. “We go to dinner at a local restaurant and see our clients. We serve our neighbors not only in celebrating special occasions but in being involved to make the local area a better place to live, work and raise a family. My family has been in the Princeton region for over 100 years and in Palm Beach for over 50. ….and it’s a constant pivot depending on what is needed at any given time. Our brand pillars of heritage, craftsmanship and client service have remained the same, and our commitment to the communities where we live and work have only deepened over the past few years.”

