Harwell Godfrey Lands at Bergdorf Goodman

Coming off a strong 2022, jeweler Lauren Harwell Godfrey has landed at Bergdorf Goodman.

“Bergdorf Goodman is so special to me. I am based in California, and even long before I started designing jewelry I would always make time on my trips to New York to go uptown and spend time wandering through the beautiful jewelry department, completely in awe of the magic in those cases. I am so thrilled to have a retail partner in New York and it’s such an honor to have a home for my jewelry among all of the beautiful work at Bergdorf Goodman,” Godfrey explained.

A CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year in 2022, Godfrey also was 2022 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, a finalist for the 2022 Fashion Trust US Awards in the jewelry category, and took home the 2022 Gem Award for Design. Her designs are bold with aesthetic roots in ancient textiles and ethnic patterns; Harwell Godfrey fine jewelry is handcrafted in 18-karat gold with precious gemstones, striking inlay and responsibly sourced diamonds.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Lauren Harwell Godfrey’s masterful collection at Bergdorf Goodman. The designs — effortless and infused with a global sensibility — are perfect for today’s moment in jewelry and we’re confident the collection will be well received by our clients,” said Andrew Mandell, divisional merchandise manager, decorative home and jewelry, Bergdorf Goodman.

The curation features one-of-a-kind creations alongside her core collection, priced from $6,000-$105,000. Harwell Godfrey’s core collection is priced from $415-$105,000.



