×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

The Roaring Bling: Heavenly London Celebrates the Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

The British jewelry brand has partnered with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection.

Art Deco served as the inspiration for the new collection
Art Deco served as the inspiration for the new collection by Heavenly London. Courtesy of Heavenly London

LONDON Back for more bling.

Jewelry brand Heavenly London has collaborated with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection after the success of the first two partnerships.

Last Friday afternoon, Stuttgen and Madeleine Sangster, director of Heavenly London, invited London’s socialites for a suave pub lunch at No. Fifty Cheyne in Chelsea.

“The first collaboration was an experiment and taught us so much about the direction we needed to take,” said Sangster, praising Stuttgen for being detail-oriented in the process and understanding the ins and outs of the business.

Related Galleries

Art Deco served as the inspiration for the new collection, which retails from 80 to 170 pounds and is now available online. 

“It was a post-War movement of freedom for women in terms of fashion and lifestyle. They began to smoke, wear short hair and masculine silhouettes,” explained Sangster of the Art Deco period, adding that the duo played with settings, stone shapes, geometry and cuts in the ideation process.

Heavenly London
The pieces in the collection are named after women from the Art Deco period. Courtesy of Heavenly London

The pieces in the collection are named after women from the ’20s. The nautilus-style earrings with a mother of pearl in the center are an ode to Carrie Morrison, who became the first woman to be admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales in December 1922; the gold bangle with two clear stones at either end nods to Norma Talmadge, actor and film producer during the Roaring ’20s, and a gold cigar band paying homage to Gwyneth Marjorie, Oxford University’s first female graduate. 

Heavenly London uses sustainably sourced silver and cubic zirconia conflict-free stones from Thailand.

To avoid waste, the company produces small consignments and then orders more based on what is selling out.

The partnership with Stuttgen started in 2019 after Sangster sent her a yellow diamond ring and upon posting on social media, they instantly sold ten pieces.

“Our customers are mainly U.K. based with about 10 percent from the U.S. and a huge amount from the U.A.E.,” said Sangster, hinting that another collection could be on the way.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Heavenly London Celebrates Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad