The Roaring Bling: Heavenly London Celebrates the Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

LONDON — Back for more bling.

Jewelry brand Heavenly London has collaborated with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection after the success of the first two partnerships.

Last Friday afternoon, Stuttgen and Madeleine Sangster, director of Heavenly London, invited London’s socialites for a suave pub lunch at No. Fifty Cheyne in Chelsea.

“The first collaboration was an experiment and taught us so much about the direction we needed to take,” said Sangster, praising Stuttgen for being detail-oriented in the process and understanding the ins and outs of the business.

Art Deco served as the inspiration for the new collection, which retails from 80 to 170 pounds and is now available online.

“It was a post-War movement of freedom for women in terms of fashion and lifestyle. They began to smoke, wear short hair and masculine silhouettes,” explained Sangster of the Art Deco period, adding that the duo played with settings, stone shapes, geometry and cuts in the ideation process.

The pieces in the collection are named after women from the Art Deco period. Courtesy of Heavenly London

The pieces in the collection are named after women from the ’20s. The nautilus-style earrings with a mother of pearl in the center are an ode to Carrie Morrison, who became the first woman to be admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales in December 1922; the gold bangle with two clear stones at either end nods to Norma Talmadge, actor and film producer during the Roaring ’20s, and a gold cigar band paying homage to Gwyneth Marjorie, Oxford University’s first female graduate.

Heavenly London uses sustainably sourced silver and cubic zirconia conflict-free stones from Thailand.

To avoid waste, the company produces small consignments and then orders more based on what is selling out.

The partnership with Stuttgen started in 2019 after Sangster sent her a yellow diamond ring and upon posting on social media, they instantly sold ten pieces.

“Our customers are mainly U.K. based with about 10 percent from the U.S. and a huge amount from the U.A.E.,” said Sangster, hinting that another collection could be on the way.