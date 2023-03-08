×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Inside Sephora’s Westfield London Opening

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Hervé Perrot is off to a running start, having traveled across North America to set forth a new strategy that focuses on high jewelry, retail and customer experience.

Bulgari's Hervé Perrot.
Bulgari's Hervé Perrot. Courtesy/Bulgari

Bulgari’s North America division has been under the tutelage of president Hervé Perrot for six months — and the executive is off to a running start.

In his first interview since moving to New York to lead Bulgari’s strategic growth in what is the world’s largest luxury market, Perrot outlined an initial blueprint for how the jeweler will take new market share and grow awareness among consumers.

Bulgari parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton feels that the brand has not realized its potential in the U.S. and has begun making significant investments in Bulgari North America — including the division’s most expensive store renovation to date.

Related Galleries

“In America we have to accelerate our development and in order to do that the group and brand is making a significant investment and commitment to support our growth,” Perrot said.

The first item on that agenda is to increase Bulgari’s presence on the West Coast, which kicks off this month with a Los Angeles pop-up dedicated to the brand’s Serpenti collection.

Perrot joined Bulgari in September from Christian Dior, where he led the brand’s business in China for more than six years. He succeeded Daniel Paltridge in the position, who has since moved on to lead Valentino in North America. Perrot, who ran Dior in Japan for seven years before transferring to China, now reports directly to Bulgari’s executive vice president for sales and retail, Lelio Gavazza.

Perrot has spent the last six months visiting Bulgari’s stores and key markets across the U.S. and Canada to cultivate a 360-degree view on how to best move the business forward.

When asked what he observed as needing the most improvement, Perrot said: “The Bulgari team did a very good job over the past few years developing brand recognition, but that said we are still a smaller player [in the U.S.] compared to some major brands in the field of jewelry. The question is, ‘How can we accelerate?’ and the answer is that we have to understand the many fundamental strengths we have that makes our brand strong in this country.”

Bulgari’s Los Angeles Serpenti pop-up shop. WONHO LEE

In the coming years that means hitting a delicate balance between store renovations, buzzy marketing events, developing new markets in emerging U.S. and Canadian cities and placing a strong focus on high jewelry clienteling.

“The image of this brand is quite unique and very relevant for American customers because our Italian origin resonates very well with Americans. The history of the brand is quite strong and quite well-known,” Perrot said.

This will be the basis of Bulgari’s high jewelry push in North America. “High end is what generates sales long-term,” Perrot said. “I cannot share specific figures but our share of business for high jewelry in Bulgari North America is extremely high. The brand is recognized as an exceptional brand for high-end jewelry and exceptional craftsmanship with aesthetics that resonate with what American customers are looking for. This is one of our key strengths as we develop even faster.”

And Perrot has a secret weapon to make sure this is put into action. “Our creative director Lucia Silvestri spends a lot of time with us here and she is very interested in meeting with clients and understanding what’s happening in the market. From the creative side, we will have a lot of attention in the market,” he said, adding that Silvestri is also available for custom commissions.

Perrot joined Bulgari and moved to the U.S. after residing in China during the country’s strict zero-COVID-19 policy. The executive, who was raised in Senegal, said he experienced culture shock upon arriving in the U.S., where mask restrictions had already been lifted. “People in the U.S. have learned how to live with COVID-19. It’s quite interesting because it’s what China is going through now. It was quite a surprise,” he said.

“The interesting story is that my three kids live and work in New York so when I came here at the end of August, I had not seen them in almost three years because China was closed — so it was kind of a family reunion,” he added.

Through his cross-country travels, Perrot has targeted the West Coast as a first significant order of business.

“The West Coast is clearly an area of the country with a specific clientele that is very open to fashion trends and there is a very strong concentration of international clientele, which is very interesting for Bulgari,” he said.

Earlier this month, the brand opened a 2,000-square-foot pop-up shop to mark the 75th anniversary of its Serpenti collection. Located at 431 North Rodeo Drive, the shop offers an immersive visual experience relating to all things Serpenti — a collection that Perrot said has a lengthy waiting list due to unexpected consumer demand. The pop-up remains open until April 16.

In September, Bulgari will open a new location in Topanga, California’s Westfield mall and in the fourth quarter, it will open another unit in Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza.

The brand is not stopping there. Bulgari’s Rodeo Drive flagship store will undergo a significant renovation that Perrot said is “probably the biggest project the brand has ever done in terms of investment in North America.” The Peter Marino-designed store will begin construction late this year.

Around that same time, the space used this month as a Serpenti pop-up location will transition and become Bulgari’s temporary Beverly Hills flagship to service clients throughout the renovation. Bulgari’s Los Angeles flagship renovation is targeted for reopening in 2025.

Bulgari’s Los Angeles Serpenti pop-up shop. WONHO LEE

This all lays the groundwork for the forthcoming Los Angeles Bulgari Hotel — which is expected to open in 2026, only a year after the hotel brand’s first U.S. location, which is set to open in Miami in 2025.

As the Los Angeles Serpenti pop-up shop demonstrates, Bulgari is intent on opening or refining stores in highly targeted locations.

“We don’t have so many stores in North America. We have 22 stores when most of our competitors have 40 or 50 stores so we are extremely selective, which is a fantastic strength. We want to keep this but what we can do better in some cases is make sure that the stores represent the latest image of the brand. We are planning store renovations in some cases so they are fit to give the best service to clients possible,” Perrot said.

He has also targeted markets including Dallas, Miami and Toronto as “key business areas….I’m impressed by the quality of distribution there,” Perrot said.

New York will continue to be a key focus for Bulgari’s growth as well. In June it will host Perrot’s first important marketing initiative, an immersive exhibit and large-scale opening event to toast the Serpenti anniversary with an art-inspired experience. It will be open to the public throughout the summer.

“We are planning a major exhibition in New York this June on Serpenti, our most iconic product. Every year going forward we will make a major statement like this — a bit of a disruption event to educate and communicate around the brand,” Perrot said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Hot Summer Bags

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bulgari's New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad