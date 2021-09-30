×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Inside Tiffany & Co.’s New Blue Book Collection of Exceptional High Jewelry

Tiffany's Blue Book collection, called Colors of Nature, offers collectors rare stones sourced from every corner of the globe.

Gallery Icon View ALL 10 Photos

Fir tree-colored emeralds, a 95-carat melo melo pearl hailing from a poodle-sized snail in the South China Sea and red diamonds so rare that a stone barely surpassing the one-carat mark is priced well within the seven-figure range: these are elements of Tiffany & Co.’s new Blue Book collection, its annual release of exceptional high jewelry pieces, which was revealed in New York this week.

In the interest of striking new intimacy with its highest-spending clients, Tiffany switched up its formula this year to suit the current times. While the jeweler had previously staged galas or big exhibitions to sell pieces from its Blue Book collection, this year it took over a manicured five-story town house just north of the Pierre Hotel — merchandising a series of salons and showroom spaces to entertain clientele with private one-on-one appointments.

Related Galleries

The idea was to delight Tiffany’s loyal collectors with a sense of being invited into the brand’s own home, and so the jeweler aptly named the concept its Tiffany Townhouse. Authentic turn-of-the-century Tiffany lamps and floral arrangements by Emily Thompson, in-house demonstrations with Tiffany diamond setters and hand-engravers, along with high tea service, seem to have turned a charm — a large portion of the Blue Book collection sold within the installation’s first few days, with some clients even walking out wearing their newly acquired pieces.

Tiffany chief executive officer Anthony Ledru said of the concept: “The Tiffany Townhouse is the embodiment of the lifestyle approach we are taking. We are excited to offer an immersive experience that showcases the world of Tiffany & Co., highlighting our heritage and craftsmanship legacy. The town house allows clients to engage with the house in an intimate and personal setting and also brings art, architecture and a bespoke offering that is second to none, to show our extraordinary Blue Book collection.”

The collection is somewhat of a portal into LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s early influence on Tiffany. Tiffany chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds said there is a continued focus on legacy colored gemstones like morganite and tanzanite, popularized by Tiffany’s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany. “People know rubies, emeralds and sapphires, and of course Tiffany diamonds are the best — but they don’t really know about these lesser-known stones. That’s where I feel so passionate about having these legacy gemstones like kunzite, morganite and tanzanite. It’s part of the tradition of what LVMH will want to do — lift up the most extraordinary diamonds and colored gemstones in the world,” she said.

Upon entering the Tiffany Townhouse, attendees were greeted by the Tiffany Blue Basquiat painting recently featured in the jeweler’s ad campaign with Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles. The entryway was also marked with a vitrine featuring the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond — worn by Knowles in campaign imagery. Tiffany partnered with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Sharon Coplan Hurowitz to display pieces from The MET 150, a portfolio of special works by contemporary artists that was copublished by Coplan Hurowitz.

Each town house floor was merchandised with elements of this year’s Blue Book offering. The residence’s music room was home to Tiffany Blue Book pieces that touch on the theme of Colors of Nature — with one-of-a-kind designs, each of which are two years in the making.

Among the more special pieces in the room: a solid gold, walnut-shaped travel clock; a high jewelry gold watch with 197 diamonds on its bracelet totaling 24 carats; special Australian black opal pieces, and thoughtful diamond and emerald drop earrings, in which the pear-shaped emeralds weighing 13 carats can detach — transforming into more modest diamond studs.

Embroidered on silken masks worn by each Tiffany employee on site was the silhouette of Jean Schlumberger’s signature “Bird on a Rock” brooch, designed for Tiffany in the 1960s. This year’s Blue Book collection is half comprised of designs under Schlumberger’s signature — a designer known for his surrealist jewelry creations, first for Elsa Schiaparelli and later for Tiffany.

“I think you could take it as a sign of our exuberance,” Reynolds said of Tiffany’s renewed focus on Schlumberger’s historic works. “I think you will probably see a greater emphasis on it. Schlumberger is only at Tiffany & Co. and I think it really reinforces everything we are about, doing the unexpected and extraordinary craftsmanship.”

In the Schlumberger gallery — already sold through of much of its product — Tiffany revealed a road map toward placing new emphasis on one of their legacy collections. While Schlumberger’s designs have always been an important part of the jeweler’s arsenal, Tiffany’s new leadership sees it as a critical advantage that deserves more resources and attention.

For Blue Book, an assortment of one-of-a-kind Schlumberger pieces had either been remade with stones or produced for the first time, drawing upon Schlumberger’s archive of sketches.

“It would have looked different if you walked in here four days ago — once something is sold it’s sold [and we take it off the display] — you wouldn’t want someone to see it and fall in love with it,” Reynolds said.

“I think [LVMH] has been such an incredible asset. They love, LOVE high jewelry and Schlumberger and craftsmanship and authenticity. They have been so involved and passionate about it, so it’s been an incredible few months [since the acquisition],” added Reynolds, who has been with Tiffany for 34 years.

While many of the stones sourced for the collection are among the world’s rarest and finest in quality, they were set in a distinctly casual manner.

For Reynolds, this is part of Tiffany’s success and DNA as an American jeweler. “I think high jewelry is not just something worn in a formal setting — I wear jewelry with jeans, when I go out at night. It’s about loving jewelry and it being part of who you are and how you style it. It’s a form of self expression — something you wear every day, not just keep in the safe,” she said of her outlook on the collection.

And in a first for Tiffany, the jeweler set up a room of exceptional loose gemstones that can be purchased for a bespoke jewelry design experience. Pairs of flawless diamonds, special demantoid garnets and those aforementioned red diamonds — which Reynolds estimates there are about 20 of in the world — can be purchased and made into one-of-a-kind pieces that speak to collectors’ unique tastes.

This is the second collection of the Colors of Nature concept, and the first available in New York. In April, Tiffany exhibited a Blue Book installation in Shanghai, and the remaining unsold pieces from that outing have carried over to this New York viewing as well. Next up, Tiffany will take the remaining pieces on the road to Los Angeles to be unveiled before the holidays.

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Blue

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad