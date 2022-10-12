×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2023

A High Jewelry Play at Jared

Jared Atelier launches Wednesday with prices up to $125,000.

From the Jared Atelier collection.
Princess-cut diamond jewelry set from Jared Atelier.

Jared, the high-end division of Signet Jewelers, takes its luxury offering to a higher level with Wednesday’s launch of Jared Atelier.

A limited-edition collection, Jared Atelier offers 21 diamond and diamond and gemstone styles in very limited quantities (one to three each). It is being sold online and at just five Jared Foundry stores, which offer customization.

“There are lot of unique and special things about Jared Atelier,” Ann Grimmett, vice president of merchandising at Jared, said in an interview. “It’s truly limited-edition. We’ve only made a couple of pieces of each style and Jared Atelier is a little bit higher-end and bespoke than we generally offer. The prices go up to $125,000, which is not a range that we typically stock in our stores.”

Grimmett explained that within the Atelier collection there are three lines: Aris, which is on trend with mixed fancy shapes; Monaco, which is primarily composed of princess cut diamonds, and Reign, for diamonds and gemstone pieces.

The Atelier jewelry has been created by London-based, high-end designers Jerry Greig and Catherine Budd, as well as internal Jared designers. Total carat weights range from 2 1/4 to 54 3/8. Retail prices range from $8,500 to $125,000.

The Jared division operates 224 stores and an e-commerce site and focuses on “accessible luxury,” with prices generally starting at about $1,500, and typically under $30,000, Grimmett said.

“We have been seeing a lot of growth in jewelry priced over $5,000 and $10,000, but Jared Atelier is for a very discerning guest looking for a big statement, and it’s a really nice parlay into customization,” said Grimmett. “We hope that people looking for an amazing gift find something they love as is, but they can work with the Foundry to create custom pieces. These are very expensive, unique pieces,” with a limited availability that helps inspire people to make a purchase, Grimmett said.

Aside from Jared, the Signet portfolio includes Kay Jewelers, Zales, Blue Nile, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples Jewellers, Piercing Pagoda and JamesAllen.com

