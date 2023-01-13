×
Claudia Cividino Gets Top Job at Jared

Cividino's appointment is just the latest in a string of top-level executive changes at Signet, the parent company of Jared, Zales, Kay and other jewelry brands.

Claudia Cividino
Claudia Cividino Courtesy

Claudia Cividino has been named president of Jared, a division of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

In its announcement Friday, the company said Cividino will “continue to elevate and differentiate the Jared brand.”

Cividino will report directly to Gina Drosos, Signet chief executive officer. Cividino succeeds Bill Brace, who is now president of the Kay Jewelers division of Signet. Most recently, Cividino served as the chief executive officer of Loro Piana, North America. Earlier, Cividino held senior executive positions spanning over two decades at Bally of Switzerland, Prada SpA and Saint Laurent.

Cividino’s appointment is just the latest high-ranking change at Signet. Last week, Signet, considered the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, promoted Jamie Singleton to group president and chief consumer officer, as part of a string of executive changes. All the executive changes are geared to further the company’s growth and build the executive team supervised by Singleton.

“Signet is in an exciting transformation period that’s guided by a genuine focus on its purpose of inspiring love,” Cividino said. “Jared is an integral part of that transformation and is poised for continued growth. I am thrilled to be joining and leading the talented Jared team as we embark on Jared’s next chapter and inspire love for our discerning loyal and new customers who are looking for that special piece of jewelry for themselves as well as gifting to those around them.”

Jared, the luxury banner of the Signet portfolio, operates more than 200 stores across the U.S. and jared.com. The brand specializes in accessible luxury with engagement and bridal jewelry; custom jewelry, gifts; timepieces; men’s and women’s fashion, and curates collections from brands and designers such as Vera Wang, Pnina Tornai, John Hardy, Le Vian, Tag Heuer and Omega.

Signet also operates Kay Jewelers, Zales, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, JamesAllen.com, Blue Nile, Peoples, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones.

“In recent years, our team has differentiated Jared as a full-service, omnichannel accessible luxury experience for our customers seeking bridal, fashion and time pieces,” Drosos said. “With Claudia’s diverse luxury-brand experience, deep knowledge of the industry, and understanding of our customers, we’re excited to have her lead the team in accelerating Jared to the next level and strengthening its unique luxury proposition.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

