JARED’S RINGER: In its first partnership in bridal fashion, Jared has launched an exclusive engagement ring collection created by designer Pnina Tornai, called One by Pnina Tornai.

It’s also Tornai’s first ring collection. She’s known for her glamorous couture wedding gowns, often with hand-beaded appliqué and crystal detailing,

“We expect this holiday season to be like no other, as more couples take their relationship to the next level after months of quarantining together,” said Bill Brace, executive general manager and chief marketing officer of Signet Jewelers Ltd., the parent corporation of Jared.

Each design in the 31-piece collection has a signature rose gold cuff detail with three diamonds in the band, symbolizing the individuals in the relationship and the life they create together. Each ring purchased will also come with a certificate of authenticity, verifying it is an original Pnina Tornai design. The rings are priced from $699 to $19,999, and include a statement ring with a sparkling emerald-cut center stone flanked by baguettes, and a contemporary toi-et-moi ring with one round and one princess-cut diamond on an open pavé band.