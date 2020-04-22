JCK has abandoned plans to postpone its 2020 live event. The jewelry trade show, originally scheduled from June 2 to 5 in Las Vegas, will move to a remote format for this year.

While JCK had initially decided to postpone its 2020 event, its high luxury-oriented rival, Couture, announced in early April that it was canceling this year’s edition altogether. Now JCK says that all clients and exhibitors who feel they benefit from in-person trade show commerce are invited to participate in JCK’s sister show, JIS, scheduled for Oct. 13 to 16 in Miami.

“We are passionate about serving the greater good of this industry, and for 2020, that means providing options for our audience — from connecting through JCK virtually this summer, connecting in person at JIS in Miami in October or joining us for JCK and Luxury’s return in June 2021…These are unprecedented times, but one thing we can guarantee: JCK and Luxury are in this with you and we are here to support you. We will continue to listen to our customers and to facilitate the personal and business connections that our industry is built on, so we can all evolve and emerge stronger and better connected than ever,” said Sarin Bachmann, group vice president, JCK and Luxury.

Stores across the U.S. and Europe continue to be closed under government mandates and the future of consumer spending post-COVID-19 remains uncertain, but JCK says that it will facilitate remote meetings for retailers still looking to purchase product.

This initiative will be tied to a larger JCK Virtual 2020 event, which is still in development. The company says that its digital iteration will be a “celebration of the industry with opportunities to network, merchandise, learn and unite virtually.” The next live JCK event will take place at Las Vegas’ Sands Expo Convention Center and Venetian Hotel in June 2021.

Yancy Weinrich, chief operating officer of Reed Exhibitions, which stages JCK, said: “While we cannot predict the future, we can be prepared for the time when we can come together in support of our fabulous industry. You’ll see more resources from the JCK and Luxury teams that leverage our partners and the global reach of Reed Exhibitions worldwide to offer innovative solutions and a respite from the challenges presented by a global pause in business. Through the ability for JCK’s exhibitors to have a presence at JIS Miami, we will ensure our community has multiple opportunities to come together.”