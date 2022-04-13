Jessica McCormack Pops Into Matchesfashion With Bridal Diamond Designs

BLOCK PARTY: Jessica McCormack didn’t have to travel far for her latest collaboration. The diamond jewelry designer is working with her London neighbor Matchesfashion, selling bridal gems at Matches’ 5 Carlos Place townhouse in Mayfair, and online.

McCormack’s diamond jewelry edit launched alongside Matches’ spring 2022 bridal and wedding guest campaign and showcases some of the designer’s key creations, including Gypset earrings; Ball and Chain necklaces and pendants, and signature rings, wedding bands and engagement rings.

The pop-up opened earlier this week and, so far, earrings have been the strongest category, with the Gypset hoops driving the most demand, according to Jessica McCormack.

Seven styles from the offering sold out in the first few days, and have since been replenished, including the signature Button Back and Eternity rings, Cut Down necklaces and Gypset earrings.

Colleen Caslin, CEO of Jessica McCormack, said the brand has experienced strong growth over the past two years, “and continues to approach retail in curated, innovative and experiential ways with like-minded partners.

“Our Carlos Place neighbors also provide a unique in-store experience, a seamless online offering and impeccable client services. It’s the perfect brand for us to align with on this pop-up,” she said.

Jessica McCormack’s Crescent Moon diamond earrings are being sold at the Matchesfashion bridal pop-up. Image Courtesy of Jessica McCormack

Tanika Wisdom, buyer at Matchesfashion.com, said the retailer continues “to see strong growth in fine jewelry, particularly one-of-a-kind, exclusive pieces that offer a unique take on timeless design.”

She added that there is a “synergy between Matchesfashion and Jessica McCormack, as these special pieces are handcrafted on Carlos Place, just next to our town house.”

Last November, McCormack created a dedicated bridal space on the second floor of her own grand town house on Carlos Place in Mayfair, where customers can browse and shop for engagement rings, wedding bands, wedding day jewelry and gifts.

The space is about 690 square feet — and takes up the entire second floor. It features bespoke textiles, a mix of Edwardian-era and bespoke display cases and Polynesian “tapa” cloths, a wink to the designer’s Pacific Island roots. McCormack is a native New Zealander based in London.

At the time, McCormack said she wanted to take the intimidation factor away from buying diamond bridal jewelry. “It should be a simple, fun and stress-free experience. But it’s also an incredibly special investment, and needs to be treated that way,” she said.

McCormack added that the new bridal space in her store “goes so far beyond engagements. It offers clients gifts for special anniversaries, for bridesmaids, wedding bands and jewelry for the day itself. It’s about celebrating all sorts of love. Not just those big moments.”

In an interview last year, Caslin said she was keen to expand the brand’s distribution channels.

“Given that nearly all fine jewelry purchases in the next five years will be influenced in some part by digital channels, sharpening and expanding omnichannel propositions is key for us,” Caslin told WWD last November, adding that the “bridal momentum” was set to rebound this year, following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.