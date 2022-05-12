Jeweler Celeste Starre Teams With Artist Beau Dunn

Inspired by all things fabulous — sparkles; fire and ice; neon; red carpet glam; Mykonos beach days — the brightly colored collection has 22 pieces that range from stacking rings and ear cuffs to statement earrings and necklaces.

The two creatives met in a modern way — on Instagram — first as fans and mutual admirers of each other’s style and then forming a close friendship.

“I am huge fan of Beau’s amazing art and impeccable style. I knew she would combine her creative genius and love for playful yet classic style — core characteristics at Celeste Starre — into amazing, wearable jewelry pieces woman can treasure forever,” said Andraya Kenton, founder and designer of Celeste Starre.

The new collection gives a nod to Dunn’s glamorous style, inspired by her art pieces with playful neon designs and mega-glam jewels.