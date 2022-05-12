Jeweler Celeste Starre Teams With Artist Beau Dunn

Jeweler Celeste Starre, known for her whimsical and colorful pieces, is teaming with artist Beau Dunn on a new jewelry collection.
Inspired by all things fabulous — sparkles; fire and ice; neon; red carpet glam; Mykonos beach days — the brightly colored collection has 22 pieces that range from stacking rings and ear cuffs to statement earrings and necklaces.
The two creatives met in a modern way — on Instagram — first as fans and mutual admirers of each other’s style and then forming a close friendship.
“I am huge fan of Beau’s amazing art and impeccable style. I knew she would combine her creative genius and love for playful yet classic style — core characteristics at Celeste Starre — into amazing, wearable jewelry pieces woman can treasure forever,” said Andraya Kenton, founder and designer of Celeste Starre.
The new collection gives a nod to Dunn’s glamorous style, inspired by her art pieces with playful neon designs and mega-glam jewels.
Each style — priced $75 to $315 — is plated in recycled white gold, a signature material Beau wears regularly. All stones are Grade-A crystals and the base metal is brass. This is Celeste Starre’s first collection release with recycled white gold and pieces from the collaboration come in reusable, recycled packaging.
Pieces from the collection are for sale exclusively on Celestestarre.com, and debut in June at a new, full-scale shop at LuisaViaRoma, followed with a rollout at Harvey Nichols, Saks Fifth Avenue and other leading boutiques.