Jeweler Fernando Jorge Celebrates Anniversary With Bergdorf Goodman

Brazilian-born jeweler Fernando Jorge is marking his 10-year anniversary with a residency at Bergdorf Goodman.
“This opportunity is very special for me as it showcases my inspiration and evolution within Bergdorf Goodman, one of the most iconic addresses in New York. We launched with Bergdorf in 2018 and it’s been a very successful partnership ever since,” Jorge said.
Open through June 7, the exhibition, located inside Bergdorf’s Jewelry Salon, has been created in partnership with interior design house Studio Mellone and showcases Jorge’s 10-year body of work, including exclusive new designs. “Andre Mellone and I operate with a similar lens on the world and clear creative vision,” Jorge said.
“The goal for the design was to create an environment for Fernando’s jewelry that is both expressive of the brand’s DNA and a perfect backdrop that celebrates the specialness of each piece. The inspiration was my and Fernando’s common interest in modernist and midcentury design, neutral palettes, nature and our South American heritage,” said Andre Mellone, founder of Studio Mellone.
Jorge is known for his sculptural jewelry that is both elegant and modern, often informed by his Brazilian heritage and love of the natural world. Initially studying in São Paulo, Jorge worked for almost 10 years in key design roles for various Brazilian jewelry brands before moving to London to earn an MA in Jewelry Design at Central Saint Martins. He established his eponymous collection in 2010 and is based out of London and São Paulo. Jorge won the award for best piece in colored gemstones under $20K at the Couture Show 2014 in Las Vegas, and was nominated for the British Fashion Awards in 2014 and 2015 as Best Emerging Accessories Designer of the Year. He also won the prestigious GEM Award for Jewelry Design in 2019.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with one of our most esteemed jewelry designers, Fernando Jorge, on the newest pop-up in our Fine Jewelry Salon. Fernando’s work is modern, effortless and always infused with his unique personality. We look forward to seeing our customers react to this transportive experience,” said Andrew Mandell, vice president and divisional merchandise manager, Bergdorf Goodman.
“I have always felt deeply connected to New York, so to be able to tell our story through this residency with Bergdorf’s, only further solidifies that,” Jorge said. “The space merges New York and Brazil with equal weight and beauty, and we are so pleased with the response it’s been receiving within this first month of opening.”
