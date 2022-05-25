Jeweler Fernando Jorge Celebrates Anniversary With Bergdorf Goodman

Open through June 7, the exhibition, located inside Bergdorf’s Jewelry Salon, has been created in partnership with interior design house Studio Mellone and showcases Jorge’s 10-year body of work, including exclusive new designs. “Andre Mellone and I operate with a similar lens on the world and clear creative vision,” Jorge said.

“The goal for the design was to create an environment for Fernando’s jewelry that is both expressive of the brand’s DNA and a perfect backdrop that celebrates the specialness of each piece. The inspiration was my and Fernando’s common interest in modernist and midcentury design, neutral palettes, nature and our South American heritage,” said Andre Mellone, founder of Studio Mellone.