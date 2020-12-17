“Stardust: The Work and Life of Jeweler Extraordinaire Frédéric Zaavy” takes a detailed look at renowned Parisian jeweler Frédéric Zaavy.

The coffee-table tome, released last month, uses photographs by John Bigelow Taylor and Dianne Dubler — who worked closely with Zaavy — to tell a visual survey of the artist-jeweler. The text by French author Gilles Hertzog presents a portrait of the life of an artist who worked to re-create the beauty of the world in precious stones, while accounts of Zaavy from close friends and family, inside the industry and out, provide a look at the full span of his career.

The master jeweler, who died in 2011, was the third generation of a family of diamond merchants. After studying at several art schools including the École des Beaux Arts, he traveled the world before launching his first atelier, creating one-of-a-kind pieces. In 2008, he became the exclusive jeweler for luxury firm Fabergé, which allowed him to open a larger atelier near Place Vendôme in Paris.

Taylor and Dubler’s visual narrative shines a light on Zaavy’s work, weaving in photos of his creative inspiration, atelier and domestic settings among images that are the result of a painstaking photographic process to immortalize the jeweler’s creations.

