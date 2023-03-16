Jeweler Susan Gordon Lands at Bergdorf Goodman

“To me, Bergdorf Goodman has always set the standard for luxury,” said jewelry designer Susan Gordon. A lifelong New Yorker, Gordon holds the luxury retailer in high regard and now can call it home as her jewelry collection has landed on the store’s retail floor.

Gordon has carved out a niche with work that brings her deep love of nature to life in her jewelry, beginning with her first piece: a rose pendant with a bee. Since then she has expanded categories, crafting pieces that interpret the natural world with whimsical takes on flora, fauna and more. She uses an ancient wax modeling process, with each piece beginning with hand carving wax models and then sculpting metal castings through several iterations toward completion, creating unique and often one-of-a-kind pieces.

“Throughout my life Bergdorf Goodman has always been my iconic shopping destination,” she explained. “Every visit included at least a quick peek through my favorite sections: women’s accessories and shoes. It never disappoints. Their selection is always highly curated, the space is enchanting, with intimate galleries that make your shopping experience always special and never overwhelming.”

It may be her first stockist, but the designer has more up her sleeve, debuting at Stanley Korshak in Dallas in the near future.

“I feel extremely honored,” she said of the New York City retail launch. Gordon’s Bergdorf Goodman assortment has a mix of earrings, rings, pendants and bracelets ranging in price from $2,400 to $61,000.