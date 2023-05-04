Diamonds Are a Royal’s Best Friend

LONDON — King Charles III on Saturday will be crowned Britain’s 40th reigning monarch since 1066 and with his coronation comes a lot of royal baggage filled with jewelry and regalia.

There will be a crown, a scepter, a cross, a sword, a chair, a gold dish, a special edition of the Bible, a gold coach, a spoon, armills, spurs and holy oil.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19 saw a few of those items revisited for the decoration of the queen’s coffin.

Her casket was covered with the Royal Standard flag, which features three gold lions for England, a red lion for Scotland and a harp for Ireland.

Sitting atop the flag was the Imperial State Crown, worn by monarchs at the end of coronation ceremonies to signal they’ve been crowned, as well at formal occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament.

“The Queen’s Coronation 1953” Courtesy Photo

The crown features jewels from around the world, including the Cullinan II diamond, cut from the largest diamond in the world that was discovered in 1905 in Cullinan, South Africa; the Black Prince’s Ruby, which is actually a spinel, but until 1783 all red stones went by the name of rubies, and which was given to King Edward III in 1376 by King Peter of Castile; the Stuart Sapphire, which sits at the back of the crown after being moved to make space for the Cullinan II, and St. Edward’s Sapphire, which is centered in the middle of the cross atop the crown and which is the oldest gemstone in the royal collection.

The Sovereign’s Scepter has been used at every coronation since 1661. However, in 1910 King George V added the Cullinan I diamond to it, which is the largest colorless cut diamond in the world. The scepter is a symbol of a monarch’s power.

The orb and cross represent the power of God and it’s a reminder to the monarch that their authority derives from above. It was first used by King Henry VIII in 1509 for his own coronation. The orb is heavily decorated with 375 pearls, 365 diamonds, 18 rubies, nine emeralds, nine sapphires, one amethyst and a piece of glass.

“The St. Edward’s Crown is the crown without which the sovereign doesn’t become the sovereign. It’s at the moment that the crown has been put on his head — long live the king,” said Carol Woolton, author and host of the podcast “If Jewels Could Talk.”

“It was obviously made for King Charles II because all the royal regalia had been melted down by Oliver Cromwell. This was made in roughly the same design as the medieval crown and they got back some of the stones that had been sold off to people,” she added.

Cromwell had sold the crown during the English Civil War as a symbol of overruling monarchy; however, the monarchy was restored in 1660, with Charles II coming out of exile to rule.

In 1911, George V revived the crown after not being part of a coronation ceremony for over 200 years. He had the crown set with permanent stones rather than fitted with rented jewels.

Queen Mary’s crown, containing 2,200 diamonds, including the famous Koh-i-Noor, Cullinan III and Cullinan IV gems. Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort will join her husband at the coronation wearing Queen Mary’s crown made by Garrard for the 1911 coronation, but it will not feature the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond from India as it could transmit dark memories of the British Empire.

Camilla’s crown will instead be set with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, as she often wore them as brooches.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

“This is a vital importance because she is being crowned as queen, and King Charles true to his ‘make do and mend,’ he’s going with his sustainability ethos by using a crown from the past that will have been refitted for her head,” said Woolton.

Queen Mary’s crown is inspired by Queen Alexandra’s crown from 1902, which she wore to the coronation of her son, King George VI, in 1937.

The king will come in contact with the sword that invested him as the Prince of Wales in 1969 by his mother. The Sword of State will be present as the king takes to the High Altar to swear on the Bible.

“If you look back at the history of coronations, the fashion is almost more like eveningwear, with spectacular gowns and huge numbers of really precious jewels,” said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.”

Despite the cost of living crisis in the U.K., this is the moment for the bling to leave the safeboxes.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, however, may leave her precious tiara at home, according to reports, and opt in for a floral headpiece to reflect the king’s love for nature and sustainability.

Woolton believes that the princess will wear one of the queen’s old tiaras — specifically Queen Mary’s Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara from 1893.

“It will align her with the queen and in a way that is what some of these royal jewels do — it’s their fundamental importance to impress the lineage of the throne,” said Woolton.

Even though the coronation will be a celebration of the king and the late queen, it’s possible Kate Middleton could hint to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, by wearing Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara, which has become her favorite and was previously worn on several occasions by Diana.