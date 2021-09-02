×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

Business

DKNY, Donna Karan Parent G-III Blows Past Estimates, Raises Guidance

Eye

Tiffany Haddish Is Ready for Some Drama

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S. Store in L.A.

The brick-and-mortar store is located at 8470 Melrose Place.

Vrai Los Angeles
Vrai Courtesy

Vrai has opened today at 8470 Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

“Melrose really felt right for our brand,” said Vrai’s chief executive officer Mona Akhavi. “Of course, Melrose Place is an iconic street, but also it has that timeless luxury and West Coast feel.”

This marks the first U.S. location for the fine jewelry brand — which produces man-made diamonds created in-house in Washington and California with zero emission, according to the company.

Vrai, launched online in 2014, unveiled its first brick-and-mortar location last year in Shanghai. It now looks to expand to San Francisco, home of founder Vanessa Stofenmacher, as well as internationally. (Since January, the company has sold online in Germany, France, Spain and the U.K., though the U.S. makes up 90 percent of total sales.)

Related Galleries

The new space, with porcelain tile floors, is inspired by the look of an art gallery, said Akhavi. It’s meant to feel accessible, however, she noted. The pieces are placed on handy metallic, geometric hooks, displayed in custom-built wooden frames that are inspired by artist Donald Judd’s 1970s sculptures.

Vrai
Vrai was launched online in 2014. Courtesy

“It’s for customers to take it all in, understand the meaning, origins, how it’s made,” Akhavi said of the physical space. “I want this to be a place where people can learn about the brand, learn about our diamonds, our certification. We’re the first producer to be certified neutral, and how and why that matters.”

It leaves less of an environmental footprint than mined diamonds, she said, and Vrai — by growing their own diamonds and controlling the entire supply chain with an in-house team — offers transparency and ensures that materials are responsibly sourced. The company uses recycled gold and packaging is compostable, she added.

“Within tradition jewelry, the diamond can exchange 15 hands, from the miner to the distributor, to the buyer, to the wholesaler until it gets to the designer,” Akhavi went on. “And unfortunately, every time it’s marked up. And that markup is not going to go back to the community or environment it came from. It’s actually passed on to the consumer.”

For the direct-to-consumer company, the store allows consumers to view the pieces in person — an especially key element for those who have yet to embrace lab-created diamonds.

Vrai
A look at the unisex line, created partnership with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Courtesy

Designed by architect Cass Calder Smith, the space (featuring iPads and two private back rooms) currently showcases the brand’s collaboration with Amanda Hearst (which has a charitable component), as well as partnership with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn — a unisex line worn by the likes of Adam Levine, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and Angelina Jolie.

There are also Vrai’s signature designs and offerings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets — and engagement rings, sales of which did particularly well for the company, “up 3X” during the pandemic.

“I think it was because of a couple of reasons,” said Akhavi. “Retail was down, but also consumers started to make more conscious choices.”

Couples bought bigger stones than in years past, 1.5 to 2 carats on average, she said, with emerald, marquise and oval cuts being most popular. Prices start at $2,500 for the rings, while necklaces start at $500.

“The pandemic didn’t affect our sales, because our main point of sales is the website,” said Akhavi. “We’re an online brand to start with. And we were on a growth path.”

The company has focused on engaging with consumers on social and online with their virtual appointments, which grew five times since the start of COVID-19. They also began offering personalization two months into the health crisis, allowing consumers to pick the diamond shapes (they have 17 total) and sizes of their choice for necklaces and earrings.

“People really love being able to pick and choose the stone themselves,” said Akhavi, adding that they have a customer return rate of 40 percent.

“Although we didn’t have a storefront [then], our customer service and sales team, social media team are so in touch with our customers,” she said. “We’re a technology company first…We can move fast.”

The Vrai shop is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jewelry Brand Vrai Opens First U.S.

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad