Jimmy Choo Launches Fashion Jewelry Line

Anyone following the cycle of the “It” shoe knows that Jimmy Choo’s pearls have become something of a thing for those looking for an extra bit of decorum, from the peep-toed Sacaria sandal to the Cloud clutch, both entirely encrusted in pearly embellishment.

So it’s no surprise the brand is expanding on its idea of adornment with the launch of a fashion jewelry collection. The line, which officially debuts Wednesday, includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and anklets that explore not just the brand’s use of pearls but also its crystal fringe detailing, chain link metal work, star motifs — plus a healthy dose of monogramming — for a comprehensive assortment of pieces that arrive just as fashion is charging into a spree of post-pandemic glitz.

“It felt like the perfect time to launch this collection, our shoes and bags are often seen as items of jewelry that adorn the feet, wrists and hands,” said Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi in a statement. The designer called the line a “natural extension” of the sparkly, crystal-adorned and pearl-encrusted shoes and bags that she has put forth in recent seasons — including the upcoming fall ’22 collection, which the brand unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Among the standouts of the jewelry collection, which is comprised of fashion-centric pieces done in metal (no precious materials at this time), are chain-link lariat necklaces and bracelets done in yellow gold tones, echoing the motifs of recent chain-link-accented heel styles (including a new take on the brand’s collaboration with Mugler) plus an oversized curb-link motif on a necklace, bracelet and pair of drop earrings. A series of silver-toned earrings and chokers go heavy on the glitz with maximalist crystal fringe, while the brand’s “JC” monogram is repeated on a series of enamel pieces in cream, rust, black and dark green.

The Jimmy Choo chain link earrings. Richard Valencia

Then there are the requisite pearls, done in everything from an asymmetrical cocktail ring to drop earrings, plus a series of “moi et toi” rings that feature a star motif.

With the anticipated accumulation of parties, nights out and weddings (another strong suit for Jimmy Choo) this season, the collection, which launches for March both in the brand’s shops and online, is well timed for a sparkly spring and summer.