Luxury jeweler John Hardy has created a second collection with model Adwoa Aboah.

The new capsule collection, called Mad Love, evolves Aboah’s role from house muse to design partner. The name is meant to articulate Aboah’s philosophy of self expression while celebrating the idea of radical, authentic and inclusive love.

“It was important for me to work closely with John Hardy on this collection. Each design tells a meaningful story and can be given to a loved one or to yourself,” Aboah said in a statement. “I love getting jewelry for myself and the independence that it represents. Mad Love says what I can’t put into words: how much I care about that person or community. It’s my sign off for everything.”

Along with modeling, Aboah is an activist, founding Gurls Talk, an organization that advocates for the mental health of girls and women. The program, started in 2015, has grown into a nongovernmental organization, with a weekly podcast and, pre-pandemic, a series of global live events. Aboah has been featured in the Balinese jeweler’s Made for Legends campaign since it launched the ads in 2017.

“We’ve been working with Adwoa for some time now, so our second collaboration allowed us to delve even deeper into the creative process with her,” explained Suzanne Hader, chief marketing officer of John Hardy. “Fortunately, we had been discussing designs even before the pandemic, so in the beginning, we were able to sit in person and get our ideas on to paper together.”

Hader continued, “So even though the process had to switch over to digital communication and FedEx, she worked hand-in-hand with our design and production teams in Bali and New York to create a collection that we’re both truly proud of.”

The 14-piece Mad Love collection is available in reclaimed 14-karat gold or sterling silver and fuses the house’s signature Classic Chain pieces with a playful heart motif.

Priced from $250 to $6,500, the collection is available at johnhardy.com, Nordstrom and select John Hardy boutiques.

John Hardy: Tracing the Jewelry Brand’s Revamped Strategy

John Hardy Sets Up Shop in Las Vegas

Adwoa Aboah on Having Her Own Barbie, Fighting for Equality and Teaming With Meghan Markle