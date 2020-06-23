Judith Ripka, the fine jewelry brand is seeking to expand its wholesale business and has hired Kendra Bridelle as vice president of sales.

Bridelle has 20 years of experience in sales and business development including senior roles at Freida Rothman, Montblanc and Robert Lee Morris.

“With the dynamic changes in the jewelry industry and Kendra’s experience, we are confident she is the ideal person to introduce the new collections to the market,” said Janice Winter, president of Judith Ripka.

Added Robert D’Loren, chairman and chief executive officer of Xcel Brands, parent company of Judith Ripka, “I am extremely excited by the progress we have made in this business since we transitioned the business from a licensing model to a vertical operation under our control. Our design teams are developing magnificent products and our fully developed technology platform consisting of 3-D design, consumer insight testing, PLM/ERP, retail POS and e-commerce systems position us well to lead in the industry.”

Xcel also owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C. Wonder and Longaberger brands.