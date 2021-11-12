Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

London-based footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger is adding another category to its portfolio, launching jewelry just in time for the holiday season.

The robust offering of 74 pieces from all categories includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings for both men and women. The debut channels the brand’s whimsical iconography, using rainbows in brightly colored crystal pieces, mix-and-match enamel rings, and the Kurt Geiger eagle head across several styles.

“In creating the new Kurt Geiger London jewelry collection, we have aimed to achieve what all our designs have always aimed to achieve: to encourage our community to embrace their individuality. Through 74 pieces of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings in a spectrum of colorways and styles, people can layer our jewelry in a way that expresses their identities in whatever way they choose,” explained chief creative officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley.

In a seasonal nod, the collection is featured heavily in the U.K. brand’s holiday campaign: “Together, We Celebrate,” pairing the collection with colorful bags and shoes all mixed into festive holiday scenes.

Priced between $65 and $220, the debut assortment retails on the brand’s website, exclusively at Nordstrom in the U.S and Kurt Geiger stores in Europe.

Kurt Geiger Taps Edie Campbell for Spring 2017 Campaign, Launches Pre-Order Services

Chiara Ferragni to Launch Namesake Jewelry, Watches Collections

Influencer Christina Liu Launches Jewelry Line