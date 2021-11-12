×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Debuting with a large assortment of colorful styles for both women and men, the jewelry will retail exclusively at Nordstrom in the U.S.

Kurt
Kurt Geiger's debut jewelry launch in its holiday campaign. Courtesy Photo

London-based footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger is adding another category to its portfolio, launching jewelry just in time for the holiday season.

The robust offering of 74 pieces from all categories includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings for both men and women. The debut channels the brand’s whimsical iconography, using rainbows in brightly colored crystal pieces, mix-and-match enamel rings, and the Kurt Geiger eagle head across several styles.

“In creating the new Kurt Geiger London jewelry collection, we have aimed to achieve what all our designs have always aimed to achieve: to encourage our community to embrace their individuality. Through 74 pieces of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings in a spectrum of colorways and styles, people can layer our jewelry in a way that expresses their identities in whatever way they choose,” explained chief creative officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley.

In a seasonal nod, the collection is featured heavily in the U.K. brand’s holiday campaign: “Together, We Celebrate,” pairing the collection with colorful bags and shoes all mixed into festive holiday scenes.

Priced between $65 and $220, the debut assortment retails on the brand’s website, exclusively at Nordstrom in the U.S and Kurt Geiger stores in Europe.

Kurt Geiger Taps Edie Campbell for Spring 2017 Campaign, Launches Pre-Order&nbsp;Services

Chiara Ferragni to Launch Namesake Jewelry, Watches&nbsp;Collections

Influencer Christina Liu Launches Jewelry&nbsp;Line

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kurt Geiger Jumps Into Jewelry

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad