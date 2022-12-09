×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

Business

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

The Right Cut: Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Open First Store on Chiltern Street

The brand has been worn by Meghan Markle, and is now sharing the street with Andre Balazs’ luxury hotel and restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, and fashion label Casely-Hayford.

Founders Jessica Warch and Sidney Neuhaus
Kimai founders Jessica Warch and Sidney Neuhaus outside their first store on Chiltern Street. Adam Kang

LONDON Lab-grown diamond brand Kimai has just celebrated its fourth anniversary and it’s celebrating the moment by opening its first store in London, on the affluent Chiltern Street.

The opening means that Kimai is now neighbors with Andre Balazs’ luxury hotel and restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, and fashion label Casely-Hayford.

“For the past two years, we’ve wanted to get more into retail because as a digital brand, retail was a thing of the past, but we sell high-end fine jewelry and engagement rings, we do a lot of consultations online and videos calls with customers to really understand and guide them through their purchase, so it made sense for us to have a physical presence,” said Jessica Warch, cofounder of the brand with Sidney Neuhaus.

Related Galleries

The permanent residency will be open seven days a week and the duo are looking to bring more life to the store by way of piercing parties, engraving and embroidery, private events and one-to-one consultations in the store’s back room.

Kimai
Inside Kimai’s first store in London. Adam Kang

“Fine jewelry online is still a new purchase and a lot of people are uncomfortable making it online, so we’re missing out on that customer base,” Warch said.

The brand gained wide public recognition in 2019 when Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wore the Felicity earrings, a diamond-encrusted curved bar that sits horizontally across the lobe of the ear.

“It completely skyrocketed the brand in the early days because press really picked it up and lab-diamond were new and we were new, so it enabled us to educate the customer for more than just a second on Instagram and to build on that trust and credibility,” Warch said of the success of Kimai by having that royal association early on.

The brand is constantly communicating with customers via social media channels and video calls, which has accelerated the purchasing volumes of engagement rings and led to an organic increase in direct-to-consumer sales online.

Men’s jewelry sales have been growing, and Kimai is expanding more in that category in 2023.

The brand first launched with men’s bracelets in discreet styles that feature gold connected links held together by recycled and fully traceable plastic cords, with prices starting at 445 pounds.

Warch and Neuhaus have been focusing on developing their fine jewelry and engagement ring categories before jumping into anything else.
Warch and Neuhaus have been focusing on developing their fine jewelry and engagement ring categories before jumping into anything else. Adam Kang

“There’s a lack of jewelry for men out there, it’s either super expensive or super cheap,” Neuhaus said.

Warch and Neuhaus had been focusing on developing their fine jewelry and engagement ring categories before jumping into anything else.

A big challenge for the pair has been carving out a space in the diamond industry, even though they both come from diamond-trading families. 

“The diamond industry has a lot of power and they control everything around the market, from marketing, communication to pricing,” said Warch, explaining that in the early days they found it difficult to gain press because many glossy magazines have traditionally aligned themselves with diamond brands where the stones are mined.

“The industry has always been talking to men, while women are the end customers to a certain extent,” Warch added.

In 2019, Kimai brought on investors to lead its next stage of growth, and completed a seed investment round of 1.2 million dollars.

The round was led by Talis Capital, whose portfolio also includes the chat-based commerce platform Threads, as well as a number of high-profile investors including designer Rebecca Minkoff, head of the Facebook app Fidji Simo, Cartier France’s former managing director Coralie De Fontenay, and billionaire businessman Xavier Niel.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Hot Summer Bags

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lab Diamonds Brand Kimai Opens First Store on Chiltern Street, London

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad