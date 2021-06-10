Lightbox, the lab-grown diamond brand and subsidiary of the De Beers Group, has set up shop for the summer in the Hamptons at The Surf Lodge and Resort.

The brand focuses on fashion jewelry featuring quality pink, white and blue laboratory-grown diamonds at accessible prices. They have partnered with the Montauk property for a curated kiosk of pieces that allows customers to order jewelry directly on-site and have it shipped to their home.

“Partnering with The Surf Lodge was a natural fit for us,” says Melissa Crivillaro, chief marketing officer of Lightbox. “Our jewelry perfectly complements the laid-back nature of Montauk and is ideal for travel, weekend getaways, the beach and of course a workout class or two.”

Lightbox diamonds are set at the flat rate of $800 per carat, and their diamonds are guaranteed at VS quality, are nearly colorless and are available from 0.10 up to one carat.

“For an active Montauk lifestyle, you need worry-free, fun, beautiful jewelry, ” said Jayma Cardoso, founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge. “Lightbox is a perfect fit.”

