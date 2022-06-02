×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: 6.2.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

Business

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

Fashion

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The charms were inspired by the crown Queen Elizabeth II wore at her coronation, the George IV State Diadem, also known as the "Diamond Diadem."

LOQUET
Loquet London's charm necklace. Courtesy

Loquet London has designed three limited-edition platinum and diamond charms as part of its new “Britain in Bloom” collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s II Platinum Jubilee.

The charms were inspired by the crown Queen Elizabeth II wore at her coronation, the George IV State Diadem, also known as the “Diamond Diadem,” and features English roses, Scottish thistles and Irish Shamrocks.

“I knew I wanted to create something special to commentate the Queen’s historic reign, she is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of incredible service,” said Sheherazade Goldsmith, founder of Loquet London. “Her love for jewels is no secret, and many of her favorite pieces appear to be those with sentimental meaning, which is the ethos of Loquet London — heirloom jewelry with special significance to last a lifetime. I thought this collection was a fitting way to pay tribute to her.”

In addition to the Britain in Bloom charms, Goldsmith has released a new collection of lockets called “Enduring Love,” which features three designs. The Lovers Knot locket portrays the bond between two lovers, the Infinity locket represents endless love with no beginning or end, and the Trinity locket symbolizes an eternal form and a love that can’t be untied.

The limited-edition platinum charms start at $500 and the yellow gold versions at $350. The Enduring Love locket collection starts at $7,200 with all items available at loquetlondon.com.

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Hot Summer Bags

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen's

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad