×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom Collection

The French house has updated the jewelry offering, adding white gold and diamonds.

Star Blossom LV
A piece from Louis Vuitton's Star Blossom collection. Courtesy Photo

Louis Vuitton is adding white gold and diamonds to its Star Blossom Collection.

Launched in 2018, the Star Blossom jewelry capsule features the Iconic Monogram Flower — originally designed by Georges Vuitton in 1896 — in a six-piece lineup, including pendants, ear studs, bracelets, and rings meant to be layered together or worn alone.

A quatrefoil, the most famous of the house’s monogram flowers, is meant to underscore the confident femininity of the women who wear Star Blossom jewelry, according to the brand.

The construction of the Monogram Flower creates a harmony between the stones and the precious metal, the French house says. At the heart of each motif is a nail fashioned out of white gold, evoking the brand’s trunk-making heritage.

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad