Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry Builds Up Its Board

Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry Inc., bringing greater luxury expertise into the business to further its growth, has appointed Frederic Cumenal, a former president and chief executive officer of Tiffany & Co., to its board of directors.

David Arnold, vice chairman of Penske Media Corp.’s Robb Report, which covers the luxury industry, was also named to Lugano’s board. (PMC also owns WWD.)

Cumenal and Arnold each made an investment in Lugano, becoming minority shareholders.

There are now five members on the Lugano board: Lugano’s founder and CEO Moti Ferder; two individuals from Compass Diversified, or CODI, which purchased Lugano last September, as well as Cumenal and Arnold.

Frederic Cumenal

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Lugano is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-end, one-of-a-kind jewelry. Lugano operates four retail salons, in Newport Beach, Calif.; Aspen, Colo.; Palm Beach, and Ocala, Fla., as well as pop-up showrooms at events that Lugano participates in.

Cumenal was Tiffany’s president from 2013 to 2017 and CEO from 2015 to 2017. Prior to Tiffany, he spent 15 years at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and served in several senior roles, including CEO and president at Moët & Chandon S.A.