Lupita Nyong’o Joins De Beers as Its First Global Ambassador

The Academy Award winner appears in the brand’s “Where It Begins,” campaign photographed by Lachlan Bailey.

Lachlan Bailey Lupita Nyong’o De Beers
Lupita Nyong’o for De Beers. Courtesy of De Beers

LONDON — It’s a big end of year for actor Lupita Nyong’o.

She’s set to star in “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” out in November and has become De Beers’ first global ambassador.

The Academy Award winner appears in the brand’s “Where It Begins,” campaign photographed by Lachlan Bailey, launching globally on Nov. 3.

“This campaign brings to life the transformative power that I feel when I wear De Beers’ diamond creations, and the pride in knowing where they come from and the good they do. Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world,” Nyong’o said in a statement.

The brand has set a goal of engaging 10,000 girls in STEM; supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs, and investing at least $10 million across southern Africa by 2030.

Lachlan Bailey Lupita Nyong’o de beers
De Beers has set a goal of engaging 10,000 girls in STEM; supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs, and investing at least $10 million across southern Africa by 2030. Courtesy of De Beers

“Embodying modern and responsible luxury, Lupita is an inspiration for all of us,” said Marc Jacheet, chief executive officer of De Beers Brands.

“This campaign represents a number of firsts for the De Beers brand,” he added.

“The first time we’ve partnered with a global ambassador, the first time we’ve depicted the full breadth and scope of the brand from diamond discovery to finished jewelry, and the first time we’ve showcased a rough diamond in a campaign. It’s a powerful new focus for De Beers that represents source, discovery, potential and authenticity.”

Jacheet started his new role on Feb. 1, taking over from De Beers veteran Stephen Lussier. He previously served as president of Tiffany & Co. Europe, Middle East and Africa, and prior to that served as president of Tiffany’s Asia Pacific region.

