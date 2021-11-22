M.S. Rau Opens Renovated Jewelry Boutique and Exhibition in New Orleans

M.S. Rau, one of the premier fine art, jewelry and antique galleries, has opened a renovated 8,500-square-foot jewelry boutique and exhibition in New Orleans.

The project, which took two years of designing and navigating the complexities of a historic renovation, is designed by the Office of Jonathan Tate and the firm Truitt Brand Design. The renovated retail space covers two floors of the gallery’s original building, making it one of the most upscale destinations for jewelry in the region.

Led by third-generation owner Bill Rau, the gallery has grown immensely since his grandfather Max Rau opened the doors to a then-petite antiques store in 1912. “We’ve long had a vision for a state-of-the art, immersive jewelry space,” said Rau. “Our recent expansion allowed us to make this vision a reality. The new offering will showcase an array of exquisite gemstones and signed pieces, with the crème de la crème showcased in our custom-built glass vault room around which the boutique centers.”

The jewelry boutique will feature everything from rare colored diamonds, exceptional emeralds, rubies, sapphires and other precious stones to historic pieces and designs by iconic names, including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., JAR and more.

From Crowning Jewels: The Duchess of Windsor’s Emerald and Tourmaline Brooch. Courtesy Photo

Along with the opening M.S. Rau is showcasing Crowning Jewels, an exhibit that highlights the allure of fine jewelry through a curated collection of royal jewels, rare gemstones and creations.

“Lighting and ambiance play key roles when looking at rare gemstones and extraordinary and historic jewelry,” explained Rebecca Rau of the vision of the new gallery and boutique. “We’ve created a space where customers are able to appreciate these beautiful accessories at their best.”