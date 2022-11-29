×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Macy’s Becomes Claire’s Latest Retail Partner

Claire's shops launched inside 21 Macy's locations around the country.

Claire's holiday accessories.
Claire's holiday accessories. Michael Bernard

In its latest move to expand distribution, Claire’s, the girls jewelry and accessory brand, has launched shops inside 21 Macy’s department stores.

“With this partnership, we are combining our brand power to reach new customers and serve them with the latest on-trend accessories in time for the holiday shopping season and beyond,” said Ryan Vero, the chief executive officer of Claire’s.

The shops, at up to 250 square feet each, sell hair accessories, jewelry and cosmetics as well as seasonal items, including products for holiday celebrations. Claire’s owns, merchandises and manages the inventory in a concession arrangement with Macy’s Inc. that Claire’s refers to as a consumer product partnership.

In addition to Macy’s, Claire’s has partnerships with more than 30 retailers both domestic and overseas, among them Walmart Inc., where the brand recently expanded to 2,500 locations including more than 360 that installed in-store shops. Claire’s is also sold on Walmart.com.

Other retailers that offer Claire’s include Amazon, CVS, Asda, Tesco, Matalan, Galeries Lafayette, Toys “R” Us, DSW, Hudson’s Bay, Kroger and Albertsons.

Claire’s indicated that last year it experienced 70 percent growth in global concession sales. The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Claire’s primarily targets tweens but says its merchandise appeals to consumers of all ages. It’s a multichannel brand that operates company-owned mall and standalone stores, concession shops inside retailers, franchised stores and retails in the metaverse.

It remains to be seen whether Macy’s puts Claire’s products on its website, and if additional Macy’s stores install Claire’s shops.

Several Macy’s flagships contain Claire’s shops including Herald Square and Roosevelt Field mall in New York, South Coast Plaza in Los Angeles, Union Square in San Francisco, the Dadeland and Aventura malls in Miami, the Lenox Square mall in Atlanta, and the Ala Moana mall in Honolulu.

In addition, Macy’s added Claire’s shops to its stores in the Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn; the Green Acres mall in Long Island; the Cherry Hill, Garden State Plaza and Willowbrook malls in New Jersey; Oakbrook Center in Illinois; the Las Vegas Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, and in Florida, the Orlando Millenia, Miami International and The Gardens at Palm Beach malls, among others.

Claire’s, which is about 60 years old, offers fashion jewelry and accessories, cosmetics, hair products, tech, toys and other products as well as ear-piercing services.

In 2018, Claire’s went in and out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings but has since been on a growth trajectory. The company is owned by Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital.

The Claire’s look. michael bernard
