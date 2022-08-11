×
ManLuu Marks First Year by Adding Diamonds

The nascent brand founded by MoAnA Luu is diving deeper into the fine jewelry category with a mix of rings.

ManLuu
Moana Luu in her latest designs with diamonds. Courtesy

Marking one year in business, jewelry designer Moana Luu is adding a bit of sparkle to her brand ManLuu, adding a new collection of rings using diamonds.

The new range, called DouDou — Creole for sweetheart — uses Luu’s signature can webbing as a template, creating four 8-karat gold octagonal-shaped bands, with pavé or baguette diamonds.

“The success of ManLuu, in just one year, is proof that there is demand for authentic heritage in a global culture. I’m overjoyed to see the response we have been getting,” Luu, an alumni of Essence Ventures, said. “The brand was created to remind and teach people about Creole heritage using contemporary fashion conduits. Our first anniversary is the perfect opportunity to expand and reinforce our impact.”

Founded in 2021, during the pandemic, the brand is a celebration of Creole culture by the New York-based, Martinican-born creative who reimagines Creole jewelry, fashion and design. She has had a successful first year, beginning with Cardi B going viral in a series of pregnancy photos wearing a stack of Manluu bracelets. Her designs also have been worn by Gwyneth Paltrow, Mary J. Blige and Issa Rae, and were exhibited at the Museum of Art and Design in New York. 

“You create a deeper connection,” Luu said about making a collection of rings that can be used as wedding bands, explaining that creating pieces using precious stones has imbued even more meaning into her designs.

Luu’s pieces range from $370 to $52,000 selling on her website. A wider selection of her designs pieces are sold on Goop.com and at select Nordstrom locations.

“It was already meaningful to have this jewelry brand, as a way for people to not forget Creole culture, but now that people are picking the brand to mark the most important part of their life, I feel like this is my legacy,” she said.

