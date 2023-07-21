Marei New York Marks 10 Years

In 2013, Brooklyn-based independent fine jewelry designer Angie Marei debuted her label, Diaboli Kill. Fast-forward to 2023 and she’s celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her brand, now called Marei New York, with a new Dumbo design studio and showroom space, and an expanded offering of intricate designs.

Since the inception of her fine jewelry label, the Egyptian Dominican, native New Yorker has been designing into a niche, fearless yet seductive élan. She launched Diaboli Kill with edgy unisex designs (the brand name was inspired by ‘60s movie posters of “The Third Voice,” as well as a childhood nickname) with mostly sterling silver and onyx pieces. During this time, Marei was working as a creative director in advertising; today, the founder and jewelry designer continues her role as a freelance creative director.

As time went on, Marei expanded her offering with gold and gemstones, as well as bridal jewelry, which influenced her to relaunch her jewelry brand as Marei New York (and add Megan Magliozzi as director of operations and client services) in 2021.

Marei New York’s Damian horn talisman pearl necklace with pavé-set brilliant diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold. Courtesy of Marei New York.

“As I started to develop my skills more as a jeweler and designer, the designs became more refined. My style became more feminine and more inspired by ancient Egypt and my heritage — it was way more refined than before. I didn’t want to use the name Diaboli Kill anymore, because it wasn’t diabolical, but rather really beautiful. So now I use my last name, which is Egyptian,” she said. “When I first started making jewelry, I was more inspired by medieval jewelry, but the more I learned about jewelry making, my inspiration started becoming ancient Egypt, which makes sense because it’s going back to my roots.”

The rebrand wasn’t a refresh in design, but rather an extension, as seen through her original Diaboli Kill Damian horn talisman ring, earring and necklace designs, which play into her ongoing inspirations of royal ancient Egyptian jewelry, the Egyptian revival period, Art Deco, architecture, spiritual mythology and “New York-y cool.”

Angie Marei inside the Marei New York’s Brooklyn design studio and showroom. Courtesy of Marei New York.

“I take a lot of inspiration from old designers such as Lalique or vintage Cartier. By studying how they crafted jewelry is how I learned different techniques — learning from the old masters while infusing my own flavor from growing up in New York City,” she said. “I wanted to incorporate the edge of New York — you’ll see a lot of pointed edges, pieces that can kind of look like weapons. The whole idea of beautiful weapons came about from going out clubbing [in New York] at a young age — my mom would tell me to ‘carry something, just in case.’ I like that idea of the femme fatale — something very feminine and seductive, but don’t mess with her idea.”

Today, Marei’s expanded offering blends old world elegance with city-minded edginess through her custom and signature collection works, which are available direct-to-consumer via her website and showroom. The line was also featured, and still available for purchase, through Sotheby’s “Brilliant & Black” selling exhibition.

Marei New York’s Palmyra ring with brilliant marquise-cut white diamond in 18-karat yellow gold. Courtesy of Marei New York.

Her latest Palmyra collection infuses the ideas through designs that play to the “negative spaces of palm leaves found along the Nile, the grandeur of ancient temples and mystique of Luxor [Egypt],” such as the Palmyra diamond engagement ring with marquise-cut diamond surrounded by pavé-set diamonds and mounted in 18-karat yellow gold; Palmyra eternity bands, and sleek Palmyra choker necklace, each with brilliant-cut white diamonds and offered in 18-karat white, yellow and rose gold. Elsewhere, Marei plays into architecture and Art Deco with her Amanti, Invidia Column and Marei Marquis collections while infusing spiritual mythology through her serpent-inspired Ayla Arabesque offering.

Speaking to her custom work, said to make up about 50 percent of her business, Marei noted that she likes to spend time with each customer to “channel their energy and essence into the pieces” she’s making for them; she also blesses pieces to imbue them with positive energy. Custom work ranges from one-of-a-kind, bespoke pieces to giving clients’ existing jewelry new life through reworked designs and customizing collection styles.

Inside the Marei New York’s Brooklyn design studio and showroom. Courtesy of Marei New York.

Moving into her new Dumbo, Brooklyn design studio and showroom this year served as an extension of her clients’ custom work experience.

“During the pandemic, my apartment turned into my studio [prior to then, Marei was working in a smaller Dumbo studio]. In April, we moved into this space, which overlooks the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges and is by the water. I like the energy of water and find it very calming; it helps me reset and feel grounded,” Marei said.

The bright, open and inviting multipurpose space is used for design work, parties and future workshops, day-to-day operations and client meetings. During appointments, most of which are for engagement and wedding rings, Marei sketches out designs with the customer and presents them with pre-sourced gemstones to personalize each experience.

Marei said jewelry prices on her website start at $250 (for Exquis beveled edge infinity rings in silver); larger, high-value gemstone pieces can go up to around $85,000 and beyond (for her standout black opium Hayya Serpentine earrings with black enamel, blue sapphire and brilliant-cut white diamond earrings). Most designs’ pricing is purposely not listed on the website due to customization options for each stone’s value.

Marei New York’s NYX Tahitian black circle pearl necklace with pave-set brilliant diamonds in 18-karat rose gold. Courtesy of Marei New York.

Her goals for Marei New York’s future include expanding her unique bridal suite while adding “healing” jewels, as in protective amulets and talismans, to her luxurious aesthetic.

Speaking about her 10-year milestone, Marei said, “I love what I do and I love the challenge because I love to learn. It’s been a huge learning curve coming from the corporate advertising world while being an artist — learning the business, translating from silver to super high and fine jewelry and building relationships with suppliers and clients have all been important. I love preserving the tradition of craftsmanship.”