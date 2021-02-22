Luxury piercing jewelry brand Maria Tash is in expansion mode. With the brand’s New York City flagship regularly drawing hourlong lines during the pandemic, Tash took this moment as a time for growth. This May she will open a pop-up location in Miami at the Bal Harbour shops — her second store in the U.S. and eighth store worldwide.

Located on Bal Harbour’s second floor, near Saks Fifth Avenue, Tash’s store will service a region that — despite widespread demand — does not have a stable of go-to luxury piercing salons.

“Through social media feedback and our interactions with existing clients who travel to our other locations, we know there is a strong appetite for the brand among the international clientele of Miami and Florida as a whole,” said Tash, who late last year released a diamond-heavy collection of new designs.

“I’ve wanted to expand in the U.S. and Miami is a natural choice,” added the designer. “We also have existing clients in the Miami area who have traveled to other Maria Tash locations and every time they visit us in New York or London or Dubai, they ask about us opening in Miami. I’m thrilled to finally meet the demand in Florida and look forward to the mix of local and international clientele that visit Bal Harbour.”

Tash’s Miami store is about 3,300 square feet with an open floor plan and room for three piercing stations. The space will remain in place for at least a year — with the hope that it could become a permanent location. For the opening, Tash has designed six special pieces for the location featuring pink and rose purple diamonds.

Amid this pandemic winter, Miami has become a refuge for travelers seeking warm weather and looser restrictions. It also continues to be a travel hub for international shoppers from Latin America and Russia.

For Tash, this is only a plus for her upcoming Bal Harbour business. “I think we will receive a lot of native Floridians as well as many Americans who have elected to spend more time in Miami over the past year. I am also very excited to welcome the international clients who may not have had a chance to visit New York this year,” she said.