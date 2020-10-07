In a few short years, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill has carved out a niche with her romantic and coquettish dresses and separates and now she is taking it a step further by adding jewelry to her brand equation.
“I have wanted to do jewelry for some time now, as it was a natural progression after launching our signature chain belts a few seasons ago,” O’Neill explained. “The pause on manufacturing in New York City this spring gave us time and a chance to be creative in new ways.”
During a period when many people are spending a lot of time communicating digitally, O’Neill’s accessories offer a bit of glitz and joy, like the mix of oversized shoulder duster earrings that have solid Eighties energy — think gold-plated pieces fashioned into crystal and enamel-embellished serpents or tassel earrings ornamented with different colored cabochons. “Jewelry to dress up your more dressed down life,” the designer mused.
Styles retail on the brand’s web site and range from $295 to $995.