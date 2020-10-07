In a few short years, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill has carved out a niche with her romantic and coquettish dresses and separates and now she is taking it a step further by adding jewelry to her brand equation.

“I have wanted to do jewelry for some time now, as it was a natural progression after launching our signature chain belts a few seasons ago,” O’Neill explained. “The pause on manufacturing in New York City this spring gave us time and a chance to be creative in new ways.”

During a period when many people are spending a lot of time communicating digitally, O’Neill’s accessories offer a bit of glitz and joy, like the mix of oversized shoulder duster earrings that have solid Eighties energy — think gold-plated pieces fashioned into crystal and enamel-embellished serpents or tassel earrings ornamented with different colored cabochons. “Jewelry to dress up your more dressed down life,” the designer mused.