A sketch of a ring from the Forevermark X Micaela collection.

A sketch of a diamond band from the Forevermark x Micaela collection.

Courtesy

Forevermark has entrusted celebrity stylist, Micaela Erlanger to help create a new capsule collection: Forevermark x Micaela. Erlanger made her name styling the likes Lupita Nyong’o, Meryl Streep and Diane Kruger. Recently, she has carved out a slice of the bridal category, adding bridal stylist to her résumé working with a few private clients and launching an Instagram live series “Engage With Micaela,” where she has conversations with designers such as Brandon Maxwell.

“Over the years, I have counted on Forevermark to deliver the most exquisite diamonds for the most memorable occasions for my clients,” Erlanger said. “While diamonds are incredibly important at a big award show, they are even more so on your wedding day.”

The collection is made up of five engagement rings and two wedding bands created exclusively in platinum. Pricing and exact launch date have yet to be set, but the brand plans to roll out the collection during summer 2020.

