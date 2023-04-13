Marvel Superheroes Get Crystal Treatment in Swarovski’s New Collection

MILAN — Move over knights in shining armors — crystal-covered superheroes are here.

Swarovski has collaborated with Marvel to launch a jewelry and home collection inspired by Marvel comic book characters. The Austrian crystal-maker has created eight jewelry pieces, five crystal figurines and a set of stickers celebrating the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and the Hulk.

Swarovski and Marvel collaborated on jewelry and crystal figurines. Courtesy of Swarovski

For example, Spider-Man’s signature mask was rendered in a red and black crystal pavé on a bracelet and pendant. Collectible crystal figurines of the character include one featuring 955 facets and showing the superhero in a web-slinging pose, and another recreating his upside-down pose on a New York City streetlamp. Available in a limited edition, the latter comes bedecked in 36,500 crystals, taking each piece 243 hours to complete.

Another limited-edition collectible figurine made from 10,000 crystals is dedicated to Captain Marvel, while the tribute to the King of Wakanda includes a ring and pendant adorned in purple crystals, in addition to a Black Panther figurine crafted from 649 facets. A versatile pendant that doubles as a brooch is part of the pieces dedicated to Iron Man, instead.

A ring from the collection developed by Swarovski and Marvel. Courtesy of Swarovski

In commenting the partnership, Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert defined “a master storyteller” the late Stan Lee, the comic book creator who colaunched superheroes like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Iron Man and the X-Men for Marvel Comics.

“He has given the world some incredibly influential and exciting superheroes, so it has been a genuine honor to delve into these Marvel favorites and express their individual qualities with our crystals,” said Engelbert.

One of the collectible figurines developed by Swarovski and Marvel. Courtesy of Swarovski

Released this week, the collection is available at Swarovski stores and on its e-commerce. Prices range from 145 euros to 850 euros for jewelry and start from 450 euros for the figurines. The Spider-Man limited-edition crystal-covered figurine makes for the priciest item, retailing at 20,000 euros.