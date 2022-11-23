Mayors Signals Shimmer in Sultry Saint Barthélemy Campaign

Sultry simplicity characterizes the latest campaign from Mayors, a multi-brand jewelry experience that beckons island breezes, beauty, and beach. Shot in Saint Barthélemy, a star-studded Caribbean Island locale that blends fanciful French style with swank, the fittingly titled “To Catch the Shimmer” campaign was inspired by classic stories that possess a timeless feel and catalyze a strong female presence.

Jay Gullion, Head of Creative for Watches of Switzerland, the parent company for Mayors, said

“We wanted to create a environment that anyone can see themselves experiencing, stripping away the chaos of a fast-paced world and simplifying it for the viewer. The campaign encompasses days spent on the beach, exploring in the warm water, and feeling the cool evening breeze.”

“We felt the island of Saint Barthélemy in the French West Indies provided us with the opportunity to present the season’s best jewelry and watches against

a unique backdrop of white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant sunsets. This environment allowed us to create moments and tell stories centered around the versatility of the jewelry, while strengthening its feminine characteristics.”

Mayors said it was one of the first retailers in the jewelry industry to take the multi-brand concept to advertising with its original multi-brand campaign that debuted in 2021. For “To Catch the Shimmer,” Mayors worked with its brand partners on new pieces that had yet been introduced to the market and paired the newness of product with coveted timepieces, “which is another first of its kind in a campaign of this context,” Gullion added.

“We worked with our partners to sync up with what they had coming out to market at the same time this campaign was being launched. This took partnering with our buying team to obtain those key pieces. This was instrumental in being relevant to the current state of the market.”

ISLAND VIBRATIONS

“To Catch the Shimmer” pairs timepieces from Analog Shift, including Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak, a two-tone Patek Philippe Nautilus, a classic Cartier Tank, and water-friendly Rolex Submariner, with jewelry standouts from brands Bulgari, Messika, Uneek and Roberto Coin, to name a few.

Its hero image features an 18-karat yellow gold 10.65 karat diamond legacy collection necklace ($36,466) by Uneek for Mayors. Key campaign standouts also include Mayors’s 18-karat white gold 15.21ct emerald cut diamond hoop earrings, Roberto Coin’s Venetian Princess green titanium pendant necklace ($5,950) and Fope’s Luna 18-karat yellow gold bracelet ($10,210).

Following the success of its original multi-brand campaign, also under Gullion’s direction, the brand wanted to continue evolving the idea. Katie Reed, Vice President of Marketing for Watches of Switzerland, said that of late, Mayors has developed a wide and influential appeal for its campaigns.

“We had the incredible opportunity to reposition Mayors from its former iteration as a favorite regional jeweler to a national fine jewelry resource,” Reed said, noting that Mayors diamond jewelry increased 86 percent in Q1 of this year following its last campaign launch.

“This multi-branded campaign reflects the next evolution combining fine jewelry and timepieces allowing us to reach a broader audience and reflecting the authentic style of the Mayors client.”

And “To Catch the Shimmer,” sensibly, is reflective of what the brand’s clients are currently seeking in the jewelry market. Gullion said that its strategy for campaigns always begins and ends with the clients. “The Mayors client and their style inspire our campaigns, with versatility being the key. We know that our client loves to mix metals and stones, uniting multiple key brand pieces, stacking timepieces with jewelry that has contrasting, dynamic style to create a look unique to them.”

Gullion emphasized that it is important for Mayors to keep pushing its multi-brand narrative, as it helps to visually guide clients in styling multi-brand jewelry and illustrates how that viewpoint can come to life through a variety of brands in the market.

EXPANDING HORIZONS

Since its first multi-branded campaign launch, Watches of Switzerland acquired vintage

and pre-owned timepiece brand Analog Shift and the family jeweler Betteridge, with boutiques located in Greenwich, Conn., Aspen, and Vail, Colo. Reed said that from a marketing perspective, the expansion “has given us further national presence and the trust and versatility in working with marquis brands.”

Mayors Head of Jewelry Buying, Paula Kogan, is instrumental in securing new to market and not yet introduced collections, which has allowed Mayors to become the first destination for jewelry enthusiasts to discover brands and their latest pieces, Reed explained. “This has

a significant impact on marketing traffic and the consumer anticipation developed around Mayors campaign roll outs.”

Its latest multi-brand campaign iteration evolved to include a marketing footprint

that incorporates video elements designed specifically for social channels, including Instagram and Tik Tok, longer form video content for YouTube audiences, and features a custom vintage soundtrack “that brings the St. Barths transformative dream to life through music,” Reed noted.

And now, Reed says that Mayors is creatively poised to bring its exclusive design DNA to the wider U.S. market. “We are authentically translating the way in which our clients’ style both fine jewelry and iconic timepieces together. Our brand partners continue to inspire us with their new collections, and we’ve taken a trusted guardian approach to translating the intersection of their craftsmanship – and the ways in which our clients purchase and style their collections.”